Joseph E. Boone Blvd shooting: Man found dead at scene

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Emergency responders converge outside Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Historic Vine City after a man was shot and killed along the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW on Monday, November 9, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound Monday evening on Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW. First responders found the victim with a gunshot wound and medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene.



A man died Monday evening after being shot along Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta police shooting investigation

What we know:

Officers arrived at the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW and found a man who had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Search for shooting details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the victim's name or confirmed any suspect information. Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

Ongoing homicide probe

What's next:

Atlanta police stated the investigation is highly active and ongoing.