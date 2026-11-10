Study finds no compelling case to privatize Atlanta airport security

The Brief A feasibility study recommends against moving security screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to private contractors. The study found no cost difference for the city’s Department of Aviation or passengers under the federal Screening Partnership Program. Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos, who called for the study, said he supports its findings.



A feasibility study recommends that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport keep its current security screening arrangement rather than switch to private contractors.

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What we know:

The study was commissioned after a 76-day shutdown in February, when Transportation Security Administration officers were required to work without pay. Concerns about TSA callouts and potential staffing shortages prompted calls to consider private screening.

Under the federal Screening Partnership Program, airports can use private contractors for screening instead of federal employees. The airport’s assistant general manager of planning and development told the Atlanta City Council’s Transportation Committee on Monday that the study found no cost difference for the Department of Aviation or passengers. The TSA selects the contractors and pays them, the official said.

Amos introduced legislation in May calling for the study. He said he supports its findings, which found no compelling need for the airport to make the switch.