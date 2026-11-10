Death in Stone Mountain area possibly self-inflicted

The Brief DeKalb County police found a person dead inside a home in unincorporated Stone Mountain. Officers responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Main Street Park Drive. Police have not released the person’s identity or details about the death, and no suspect information was available.



DeKalb County police are investigating after finding a person dead inside a home in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Monday to a shooting call at a home in the 5100 block of Main Street Park Drive, police told FOX 5. The person’s body was found inside the home.

What we don't know:

Investigators at the scene did not initially release the person’s age or gender, say whether the person lived at the home or explain how they died. Additionally, they did not say whether anyone was in custody or provide information about a possible suspect.

The scene was cleared shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday after investigators, crime scene technicians and the medical examiner’s office finished their work.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Police Department informed FOX 5 Atlanta that the death was possibly self-inflicted. No other information was released.