Heard County High student killed, another critically injured in crash

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The Brief A Heard County crash killed a 16-year-old student and left another teenager fighting for her life on Friday night. Emergency responders worked the scene of the four-vehicle collision around 6:44 p.m. at Georgia 1 and Five Notch Road. Classmates and community members are gathering donations and online memorial funds to support both affected families.



A 16-year-old Heard County High School student died, and her classmate suffered critical injuries Friday night in a multi-vehicle collision while driving to a football game.

What we know:

The wreck occurred before 6:44 p.m. at the crossing of Georgia 1 and Five Notch Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

A 2007 Toyota Corolla traveling west on Five Notch Road moved across Georgia 1 directly into the path of a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Tahoe crashed into the Corolla's passenger side, sending the car off the roadway and leaving the Tahoe stalled in traffic lanes.

Heaven Inkman, 16, rode as the passenger in the Corolla and died from her injuries.

Paramedics rushed her friend Olivia Steele, 16, to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Moments later, a southbound Chevrolet Silverado braked to avoid the disabled Tahoe, causing a following Kia Sorento to slam into the Silverado and push it into the Tahoe.

What they're saying:

Heard County High School leaders shared the tragic news online, urging neighbors to keep both families in their thoughts.

"Our hearts are broken for the families, friends, classmates and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy. There are simply no words that can ease the pain and sorrow our school community is facing," the high school wrote on social media.

School administrators are accepting campus donations to assist the students' relatives with medical and funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe campaign was also organized in Inkman's honor to support her loved ones.

"At only 16, she had her entire life ahead of her, with so many hopes, dreams, and memories yet to be made. No parent or family should ever have to experience the pain of losing a child, especially so unexpectedly," Inkman's family wrote in the fundraiser.

To see the fundraiser, click here.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released condition updates on the drivers of the three other vehicles involved.