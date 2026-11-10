Chipotle opening four new restaurants across Atlanta area

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The Brief Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its footprint across metro Atlanta by opening four new locations before the end of the year. Each restaurant includes a Chipotlane drive-thru pick-up lane, along with daily operating hours from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company plans to hire roughly 30 workers per location, offering employee perks such as debt-free college programs and bonuses.



Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening four new restaurants across the Atlanta area before the end of the year, bringing drive-thru pickup lanes and roughly 120 jobs to local communities.

What we know:

Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed that all four upcoming restaurants feature the company's signature Chipotlane, which is a dedicated drive-thru pick-up lane built for guests to grab digital orders without leaving their vehicles.

Operating hours for all four stores will run daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first of the four sites, Coal Mountain Chipotlane at 3564 Browns Bridge Rd., Suite A, in Cumming, opened last Wednesday.

The second spot, North McDonough Crossing Chipotlane at 5875 East Lake Parkway in McDonough, opens next Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The third site, Old Peachtree Chipotlane at 1015 Old Peachtree Road NW in Lawrenceville, opens Nov. 24.

Customers visiting the new stores can order from the company's curated high-protein lineup, featuring selections ranging from 15 to 81 grams of protein per item.

Menu choices include the Double High Protein Bowl, the High Protein-High Fiber Bowl, a High Protein Cup snack and a Single Chicken Taco starting at $3.50, alongside multi-serving family meals designed for at-home dinners.

Local diners can enroll in the brand's updated rewards program online at chipotle.com/rewards to receive free monthly food drops, customizable birthday rewards and free chips and guacamole with a qualifying purchase.

What we don't know:

While the first three restaurant dates are established, an exact opening date for the Hickory Flat Marketplace location at 6383 Hickory Flat Highway, Suite 100, in Canton has not been confirmed beyond an expected opening before year's end.

Officials have also not announced whether special opening-day celebrations or ribbon-cutting events will occur at the remaining sites.

Local perspective:

Chipotle is actively hiring across the four Atlanta-area locations and nationwide, adding approximately 30 workers at each site. The restaurant chain offers full employment benefits that include:

Access to mental healthcare programs for workers and their immediate families

A debt-free college degree initiative alongside English as a second language courses

An annual crew bonus structure offering the chance to earn an additional month of pay

Open job applications online through chipotle.com/careers