McCaysville cleanup continues Monday as residents await safe water

The Brief Crews, volunteers and employees are stripping flood-damaged Twisted Tomato Pizza down to its studs. City water service has been restored, but officials say it is not safe to drink or cook with; residents should conserve it and use it only to flush toilets. The church, Red Cross, Salvation Army and city are distributing water, food and other essentials.



Cleanup and relief efforts are continuing in McCaysville after last week’s severe flooding.

At Twisted Tomato Pizza, one of the restaurants closest to the Toccoa River, crews, volunteers and employees are removing mud-covered drywall, insulation, countertops and plumbing. The restaurant is being stripped down to its studs.

What they're saying:

City officials said water service has been restored, but the water is not safe to drink or use for cooking. Residents have been asked to conserve water and use it only to flush toilets. Bottled water is being distributed as recovery work continues.

The flooding’s impact extends beyond businesses along the river.

Pastor Mike Cole of McCaysville Church of God said the church and many homes still did not have water. Since Friday, the church has given away nearly two dozen pallets of bottled water. On Sunday, church members prepared and distributed 700 barbecue sandwiches.

The American Red Cross has sent a disaster relief van to McCaysville, and Salvation Army workers are preparing meals for residents. The city is also distributing bottled water. Cleanup crews are expected to continue removing debris from damaged businesses and other areas.

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