Gwinnett police seek additional victims in fake cop case

The Brief Gwinnett police say evidence suggests Xavier Anderson may be responsible for crimes that have not been reported. Anderson was arrested in January 2026 and faces charges including kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and aggravated assault. Potential victims are urged to contact local law enforcement; incidents in Gwinnett County can be reported at 770-513-5700.



Gwinnett County police are asking potential victims to come forward as detectives investigate whether Xavier Anderson may be connected to additional crimes.

What we know:

Anderson was arrested in January 2026 in connection with allegations that he impersonated a police officer, sexually assaulted and robbed a victim. Investigators said he arranged to meet the person for sexual services before the alleged crimes. Police said Anderson has never worked in law enforcement.

Detectives continued reviewing evidence after his arrest and found information suggesting there may be other victims who have not reported incidents to authorities. Police acknowledged that people involved in sex work may be hesitant to report crimes, especially when a suspect is accused of posing as an officer. The department said reports will be taken seriously and potential victims will be treated with dignity and respect.

Anderson faces multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, armed robbery, impersonating a public officer or employee, rape, aggravated sodomy, four counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and multiple firearm-related offenses.

What you can do:

Police said the reported incident occurred in unincorporated Gwinnett County and Anderson has ties to the greater metro Atlanta area. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency. Incidents in Gwinnett County can be reported to the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5700.