Jeeps, Red Cross and U-Haul rally to aid flood-hit towns in North Georgia

The Brief Fifty-three Jeeps and Broncos joined a Sunday ride organized by Ellijay Jeepers to help families affected by flooding in McCaysville and Copperhill, Tennessee. Drivers donated to participate, with contributions collected in sealed envelopes for a relief representative in McCaysville. Donations, supplies and volunteers are still needed, with different drop-off sites accepting different items.



Fifty-three Jeeps and Broncos rolled out of Ellijay on Sunday afternoon to support families affected by devastating flooding in McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee.

What we know:

The Ellijay Jeepers organized the donation ride on Springer Mountain in the Blue Ridge area. Drivers had to make a donation to participate. Contributions were collected in sealed envelopes and will be turned over to a trusted relief representative in McCaysville.

The group said every contribution, large or small, matters. Organizers hope the community’s support reminds flood survivors that they are not alone. Jeep Girl Mafia also collected personal items from ride attendees, including feminine hygiene products, diapers, deodorant, lotion etc. for the victims.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office stepped up to make sure the Jeeps and Broncos made it safely onto the highway.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Ellijay Jeepers

American Red Cross steps in

The American Red Cross has sent disaster-trained volunteers to the area and opened a shelter at the Fannin County Recreation Department on Winding Drive in Blue Ridge. The shelter is available to flood-impacted individuals and families who need assistance.

Free storage from U-Haul

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and portable container rentals at 14 North Georgia facilities in Alpharetta, Buford, Canton, Cumming, Dalton, Holly Springs, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Norcross, Rome, Snellville, Woodstock. U-Hayl is an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

Water system update

Water service has been restored for McCaysville, but officials emphasize that it is NOT safe for drinking or cooking at this time. Tap water may appear brown or milky and must strictly be used for toilet flushing. Free bottled water is available at McCaysville City Hall for all Georgia and Tennessee residents.

PREVIOUS STORY: McCaysville water restored: System unsafe for drinking after flood

How to help

What you can do:

Give money

Copperhill Flood Relief Fund: Donate through Donate through Copperhill’s website . Checks payable to the City of Copperhill should include "Copperhill Flood Relief Fund" in the memo line and be mailed to P.O. Box 640, Copperhill, TN 37317.

United Way of the Ocoee Region: Text COPPERHILL to 41444 . For online donations, select "Copperhill Flood Emergency Fund."

Fannin County relief: The Fannin County Chamber of Commerce accepts cash and checks at 152 Orvin Lance Drive, Suite A, in Blue Ridge. Donors should specify whether funds are for public safety or general public relief. Online donations through the Georgia Chamber Foundation should be directed to "Disaster Relief Recovery Donation - Georgia Chamber Foundation."

Polk County relief: Checks should be payable to the Polk County Chamber Foundation. Donations are accepted at the Polk County Chamber of Commerce, 1857 U.S. 64 in Benton, or at the Jackie Rogers County Clerk Office. County clerk offices and area BuiltWell Bank locations are also accepting monetary donations.

Downtown Copperhill businesses and residents: A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to help rebuild downtown and support affected business owners and displaced residents.

RELATED STORY: How to help North Georgia flood victims: Donations, relief supplies

Donate supplies

Grumpy Old Men Brewing, 1315 E. Main St. in Blue Ridge, is accepting supplies for flood survivors. Its updated list includes heavy-duty work gloves, headlamps, powdered hydration packets, baby wipes, children’s and adult diapers, baby formula, bug spray, sunscreen, plastic utensils, manual can openers, trash bags, nonperishable food, cleaning supplies, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, feminine hygiene products and new, unopened socks in all sizes.

The brewery says not to bring clothing, hazardous materials or chemicals such as bleach, fuel or other flammable items. Pet food is no longer needed at that drop-off site because it is fully stocked.

ModWash on East Main Street in Chattanooga is collecting bottled water, diapers and wipes, personal hygiene items, canned food and can openers, cleaning supplies, clothing, shoes and pet supplies. Donations are accepted daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feeding God’s Lambs Ministry and Wildwater Ltd. are also seeking baby supplies, including diapers, wipes, bottles and formula, as well as toiletries for adults and children.

Cleaning supplies needed

The Fanin County Emergency Management Agency says it is currently in need of additional cleaning supplies to assist families and businesses affected by recent flooding. They need mops, brooms, and floor squeegees. They are unable to accept deliveries from third-party services like Amazon and Walmart. All donations MUST be delivered in person to their donation drop-off location at 289 Blue Ridge Drive, McCaysville.

Volunteer or get assistance

People who want to help with cleanup or distribution must first register at the Incident Command Center behind McCaysville City Hall, 223 Blue Ridge Drive, so they can be verified and assigned a task. The American Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-733-2767 for volunteer opportunities involving shelter, food service or supply distribution.

Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief can be reached at 678-899-9479 for cleanup assistance. Residents and business owners are asked to place flood-damaged items and debris along the street or sidewalk for collection.

The Salvation Army is providing breakfast, lunch and dinner at McCaysville City Park through Nov. 14. Shuttles to downtown McCaysville are being provided from the parking lot of McCaysville Church of God.

Anyone wishing to provide meals for emergency workers or displaced families can contact the Polk County Chamber of Commerce at westoffice@ocoeecountry.com or 423-338-5040.

If your organization, business or nonprofit is helping flood victims and would like to be added to our list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

What happened

The backstory:

Heavy rain overnight Nov. 5 caused the Toccoa River, which becomes the Ocoee River in Tennessee, to rise to a record 18 feet near McCaysville and Copperhill. Floodwaters inundated homes, businesses and downtown streets, prompting evacuations and dozens of water rescues.

RELATED: North Georgia flooding: How McCaysville, Ellijay avoided worse disaster

As the water receded, it revealed widespread damage on both sides of the state line. Cleanup is underway, with damaged roads and bridges, debris and flooded businesses adding to the recovery effort.

Damage assessment update

In an update made early Sunday evening, the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency said that its damage assessment crews have assessed more than 800 structures throughout the affected areas. Anyone who wants to verify that their home or other buildings have been checked are encouraged to reach out to them.

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