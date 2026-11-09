Police investigate DeKalb hotel incident, Atlanta shooting

The Brief DeKalb County officers were called to the OYO Hotel on Ember Drive around 1 a.m. A person was shot near Memorial Drive and Wood Street around 8:30 p.m. and drove to a parking lot on Gracewood Avenue. Atlanta police are asking the public for help; no further details were provided.



Police are investigating two incidents in metro Atlanta: a late-night call to a DeKalb County hotel and a shooting near Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta.

What we know:

DeKalb County officers were called to the OYO Hotel on Ember Drive, off Candler Road, around 1 a.m. Police have not released details about the investigation.

In Atlanta, a person was shot around 8:30 p.m. near an apartment complex by Oakland Cemetery, at Memorial Drive and Wood Street.

Police said the victim drove to a parking lot on Gracewood Avenue, about three miles away. The victim’s condition was not provided.

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to find a possible suspect.

Shooting investigation on Gracewood Avenue. FOX 5 Atlanta photo

What we don't know:

The victim in the Atlanta shooting has not been identified. Additionally, no information was provided about the victim's condition.

These are developing stories. Above information subject to change. Check back for updates.