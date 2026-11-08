Driver sought after woman struck by Tesla in southeast Atlanta

article

The Brief A woman reported being struck by a white Tesla after a dispute with several people on May 26. Atlanta police are seeking a woman known as "J3" and released video showing a suspect entering the Tesla’s driver’s side. Tips can be submitted anonymously; information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman connected to an aggravated assault investigation after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

The incident happened May 26 at 1206 Metropolitan Ave. SE. The adult female victim told officers she was struck by a white Tesla driven by a woman known as "J3" after a dispute with several people. The victim was alert, conscious and breathing when officers responded the next day, police said.

Investigators released video showing a suspect entering the driver’s side of a white Tesla. The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, visit stopcrimeatl.org or use the P3 Tips app. Tips may be submitted anonymously, and callers do not need to provide their names to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.