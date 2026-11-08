Pastor Jamal Bryant celebrates Bottoms’ historic win

The Brief Bryant told his New Birth Missionary Baptist Church congregation that Keisha Lance Bottoms’ election showed the power of voters. The pastor, who supported Bottoms’ campaign, said he was surprised by how decisive the victory was. Bryant defended political messages from the pulpit and said the Black church has a history of speaking truth to power.



Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church addressed his congregation Sunday about Keisha Lance Bottoms’ election as Georgia’s first Black woman governor, saying the result showed that political power belongs to the people.

What we know:

The service featured songs and a celebration of Black women. Congregants wore blue as a symbol of the election.

Bryant supported Bottoms during the midterm campaign. He said the community, and perhaps the country, was yearning for "something different, for something outspoken." He said he was shocked by how sweeping the victory was.

Bryant has faced criticism for discussing politics from the pulpit, but he said he would continue. He pointed to Moses confronting Pharaoh and Nehemiah rebuilding the wall as examples of politics in the Bible.

"When you look at the history of the Black church, we have always had to speak truth to power," Bryant said.

New Birth plans to hold a turkey giveaway Nov. 19 at 6 a.m.