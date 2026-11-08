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Two people injured in shooting on Courtland Street

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published November 8, 2026 4:42 PM EST
Published November 8, 2026 4:42 PM EST

The Brief

    • Atlanta police heard what sounded like gunfire near 201 Courtland St. NE around 1:36 a.m. Sunday.
    • A 22-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 20-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet.
    • Both were taken to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

ATLANTA - Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday near 201 Courtland St. NE in downtown Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers were in the area around 1:36 a.m. Nov. 8 when they heard what appeared to be gunfire. While investigating, they found a 22-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the knee and a 20-year-old woman who had been grazed by a bullet.

Both victims were alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said.

What's next:

Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a press release sent by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews