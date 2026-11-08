Two people injured in shooting on Courtland Street
ATLANTA - Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday near 201 Courtland St. NE in downtown Atlanta, police said.
What we know:
Atlanta police officers were in the area around 1:36 a.m. Nov. 8 when they heard what appeared to be gunfire. While investigating, they found a 22-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the knee and a 20-year-old woman who had been grazed by a bullet.
Both victims were alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said.
What's next:
Investigators with the department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.