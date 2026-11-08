Passenger charged after rideshare driver shot in Atlanta

The Brief A 42-year-old rideshare driver was shot Nov. 7 after a dispute with a passenger, Atlanta police said. Police identified the passenger as Manderis Seagraves and said he was found at the scene. Seagraves faces four charges; police said a firearm was recovered. The investigation is ongoing.



A passenger was charged after allegedly shooting a rideshare driver during a dispute Saturday evening in southwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Atlanta Police Department Zone 4 officers were flagged down at the precinct at 884 York Ave. SW around 6:59 p.m. Nov. 7. They found the 42-year-old driver with an apparent gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW. Police said the driver was operating a vehicle for a rideshare service when an argument began with a passenger. As the driver tried to leave, the passenger fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the driver.

What they're saying:

Investigators identified the passenger as Manderis Seagraves, born in February 2006, and charged him with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, second-degree damage to property and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.

Police said officers recovered a firearm from Seagraves’ possession. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.