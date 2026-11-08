Atlanta homeowner hospitalized after fire; police investigate call

The Brief A homeowner was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a house fire on Kirkwood Avenue in East Atlanta. Firefighters found the homeowner outside; officials said he was alert and breathing when taken to the hospital. Atlanta police also responded to a shooting call on Madrona Street in northwest Atlanta. Authorities have not released details.



A homeowner was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a house fire overnight on Kirkwood Avenue in East Atlanta, while police investigated a separate shooting call in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Firefighters said flames were shooting from the windows when crews arrived. The homeowner had made it outside on his own and was taken to a hospital. Officials said he was alert and breathing at the time. Several streets around the fire scene were blocked as crews worked.

A battalion chief described the department’s response as standard, saying, "Our number one job is to overwhelm the fire as soon as possible to get the appropriate amount of personnel on the scene." The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Separately, officers responded late last night to a shooting call on Madrona Street in northwest Atlanta.

Authorities have not released further information.