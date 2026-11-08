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Atlanta homeowner hospitalized after fire; police investigate call

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published November 8, 2026 5:38 PM EST
Published November 8, 2026 5:38 PM EST
House fire in East Atlanta; shooting call on Madrona Street
House fire in East Atlanta; shooting call on Madrona Street

House fire in East Atlanta; shooting call on Madrona Street

A homeowner was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a house fire on Kirkwood Avenue in East Atlanta. Also, Atlanta police also responded to a shooting call on Madrona Street in northwest Atlanta. Authorities have not released details.

The Brief

    • A homeowner was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a house fire on Kirkwood Avenue in East Atlanta.
    • Firefighters found the homeowner outside; officials said he was alert and breathing when taken to the hospital.
    • Atlanta police also responded to a shooting call on Madrona Street in northwest Atlanta. Authorities have not released details.

ATLANTA - A homeowner was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a house fire overnight on Kirkwood Avenue in East Atlanta, while police investigated a separate shooting call in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Firefighters said flames were shooting from the windows when crews arrived. The homeowner had made it outside on his own and was taken to a hospital. Officials said he was alert and breathing at the time. Several streets around the fire scene were blocked as crews worked.

A battalion chief described the department’s response as standard, saying, "Our number one job is to overwhelm the fire as soon as possible to get the appropriate amount of personnel on the scene." The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Separately, officers responded late last night to a shooting call on Madrona Street in northwest Atlanta. 

Authorities have not released further information.

The Source

  • Information for this story provided on scene by Atlanta fire department and Atlanta police. 

AtlantaNews