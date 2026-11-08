The Brief FOX is partnering with U.S.VETS and its "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign for the sixth straight year to help end veteran homelessness. Nearly 33,000 veterans are experiencing homelessness in the U.S. right now. FOX invites you to join us in donating to U.S.VETS while wearing camouflage to raise awareness of homeless veterans.



Fox viewers can once again expect to see a lot of camouflage through Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

2026 marks the sixth year that FOX is partnering with U.S.VETS to showcase "Make Camo Your Cause" – a campaign and mission to raise funds to prevent and end veteran homelessness.

Make Camo Your Cause 2026

Big picture view:

U.S.VETS and FOX seek to bring visibility and awareness to the struggle of homeless veterans with the mission to end veteran homelessness in the United States.

(Credit: U.S.VETS)

What they're saying:

"We believe that our veterans deserve to live with dignity and independence – not on the streets. That is why we are making camo our cause in support of the Honor U.S.VETS campaign!," FOX said in a statement.

What is ‘Make Camo Your Cause’?

The backstory:

Launched in 1993, U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign is dedicated to ending veteran homelessness in the United States.

Today in the United States, nearly 33,000 veterans are experiencing homelessness. With 49 residential and service sites nationwide, U.S.VETS provides housing, counseling, career and supportive services to help veterans rebuild and thrive.

PREVIOUS: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign brings struggle of homeless veterans to light

Six years ago, U.S.VETS launched its campaign called "Make Camo Your Cause" to establish the camouflage print as the official symbol to honor veterans.

"We have the vision of connecting camo to what we do, so whenever you see camo one day, we hope people connect that to supporting and ending veteran homelessness," Shalimar Cabrera, the executive director of U.S.VETS., said last year.

How to get involved in ‘Make Camo Your Cause’

The backstory:

FOX and its employees are partnering with the U.S.VETS "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign by spreading awareness and wearing camo to support the cause on Veterans Day.

But the campaign is not exclusive to FOX employees.

U.S.VETS encourages every American to:

Shop exclusive camo apparel at shop.usvets.org to benefit U.S.VETS.

Wear camo on Veterans Day, November 11.

Share camo through social media using #HONORUSVETS on Veterans Day.

Donate on or before 11/11 to help prevent and end veteran homelessness.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign offers a variety of camouflage products — from hats and T-shirts to mugs and duffel bags – all designed to create awareness of the U.S.VETS mission.

Every purchase helps veterans and their families successfully transition to civilian life by providing housing, counseling, career development and other critical support.

To donate and learn more about how you can help U.S.VETS end veteran homelessness, visit go.fox/usvets .