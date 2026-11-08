Decatur couple seeks answers after vehicles set ablaze

The Brief A suspect was caught on security video pouring what appeared to be gasoline on a car and truck before setting them on fire. The vehicles were torched just after 1 a.m. Nov. 1, according to the couple. DeKalb County police are investigating, and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



A Decatur couple is looking for answers after someone set their car and truck on fire early Nov. 1.

What we know:

Security camera video shows a person pouring what appeared to be gasoline on the vehicles and setting them ablaze. The suspect continued despite security lights turning on. Video from a neighbor’s camera shows a silver SUV turning around after the fire was set.

The couple, identified as the Greens, said they do not know who set the fires or why. They own a painting business but said they do not believe a disgruntled employee was responsible. They said investigators were pursuing one final lead, which officials described as a stretch.

"We need to do what’s necessary to catch them," they said. The Greens said they are using rental cars and paying extra to ensure they are fully covered in case the suspect returns. They estimate they are out at least $20,000 to replace the vehicles.

What's next:

DeKalb County police confirmed they are investigating. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.