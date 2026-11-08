2 teens missing in metro Atlanta area, police asking for help

The Brief Clayton County police are seeking a 15-year-old girl last seen near Old Dixie Road in Jonesboro. Union City police are searching for 14-year-old Michael Gaither, last seen on Flat Shoals Road.



Police in Clayton County and Union City are asking for the public’s help locating two missing teenagers.

What we know:

The 15-year-old girl, identified only by the name Oglesby, was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday near Old Dixie Road in Jonesboro, police said. She was reportedly on her way to Star Park to meet friends. She was wearing a pink-and-black varsity hoodie, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

Union City police are continuing to search for 14-year-old Michael Gaither, who was last seen early Saturday morning on Flat Shoals Road. He is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and about 210 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and blue-and-white Nike sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about either teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clayton County or Union City police.