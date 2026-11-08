Veterans Day events, deals in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

article

From free meals and shopping discounts to ceremonies honoring those who served, here are Veterans Day events and offers across metro Atlanta.

CEREMONIES & EVENTS

Acworth Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 11, 2-3 p.m.

Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth

Free. The ceremony honors veterans and those currently serving.

Atlanta History Center Veterans Day commemoration

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Atlanta History Center, Veterans Park, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta; free on-site parking

The ceremony features keynote speaker retired Marine Col. Nicholas Reynolds and master of ceremonies Georgia Department of Veterans Service Commissioner Patricia Ross. Additional programming includes an author talk, an Atlanta Opera performance and guided tours. The day’s events recognize 250 years of American independence.

Dunwoody Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Plaza, Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody

Free and open to the public; held rain or shine. Dunwoody resident and Vietnam War veteran Art Katz, an inductee of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Hall of Heroes, will be the featured speaker. The ceremony is hosted by Dunwoody Parks and Recreation, with support from VFW Post 10822 and the Dunwoody Woman’s Club.

Veterans Day Tribute

Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m.

Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Sandy Springs

The City of Sandy Springs’ free annual tribute will honor the service and sacrifice of veterans. The event will feature the North Springs High School JROTC Color Guard and patriotic music performed by the Sandy Springs Middle School Choir. The public is invited.

Marietta Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony

Nov. 14, 10:40 a.m.; ceremony at noon

Starts at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell St., and ends at Marietta Square; ceremony at Glover Park

The parade features marching bands, drill teams, floats, military vehicles and veterans’ organizations. A ceremony with guest speakers, a gun salute and Taps follows at noon.

Norcross Veterans Day Ceremony

Nov. 11, 10-10:30 a.m.

Veterans Park, 539 S. Peachtree St., Norcross

The ceremony will honor veterans with speeches, patriotic music and the raising of the American flag.

Smyrna Veterans Day Ceremony and Time Capsule Dedication

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Smyrna Veterans Memorial Park

The city will dedicate an America250 time capsule to be opened in 2051. After the ceremony, its contents will be displayed in the Smyrna City Hall lobby, where visitors can write messages to include in the capsule.

DINING DEALS

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Veterans Day offer

Nov. 11

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar locations in Smyrna, Marietta, Roswell, Chamblee and Decatur

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free All-American Burger and a side. Bring a military ID or proof of service.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Nov. 11

Participating locations

Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free small sub with a valid military ID.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Nov. 11

Dickey’s U.S. locations

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get one free Pulled Pork Sandwich with a valid military ID. The offer is available in-restaurant for dine-in or carryout, open to close.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Veterans Day offer

Nov. 11; combo meal cards can be redeemed through Nov. 25

Freddy’s locations in Conyers, Cartersville, Cumming, Dawsonville, Duluth, Kennesaw, Marietta, McDonough and Snellville

Veterans and active-duty military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day can receive a free Freddy’s Combo meal card. No purchase is necessary.

Golden Corral Military Appreciation Night

Nov. 11

Golden Corral locations nationwide

Current U.S. service members, military retirees and veterans can enjoy a free buffet and beverage. This year’s event includes a new partnership with retired U.S. Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and an extended fundraiser benefiting local DAV chapters.

Huddle House

Nov. 11

Huddle House locations

Active and retired military members can get a free Original French Toast with a valid military ID. The offer is available during posted operating hours for dine-in orders only.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

Nov. 11, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Participating locations

Veterans and active-duty military members with a valid ID can get a free Two Egg Classic Combo. No purchase is required. The offer is dine-in only, limited to one per eligible guest; beverages and substitutions are not included.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

Nov. 11, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Participating locations

Veterans and active-duty military members with a valid ID can get a free Two Egg Classic Combo. No purchase is required. The offer is dine-in only, limited to one per eligible guest; beverages and substitutions are not included.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Nov. 11

Participating locations

Active-duty military personnel and veterans can get a free Magnificent Seven Breakfast Meal with a valid military ID.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

Nov. 11

Participating locations

Veterans can get a free Grilled Chicken Gyro during the annual Gyros for Heroes promotion. A valid military ID is required.

Main Event

Nov. 11

Participating Main Event centers nationwide

Active-duty military members and veterans with a valid ID can get a free Double Cheeseburger and fries, plus 30 minutes of free gameplay. Timecards exclude crane and prize games. Main Event also offers military personnel, first responders and up to five guests a 10% discount year-round on food, nonalcoholic beverages, activities, video games and bowling shoe rentals.

Red Pepper Taqueria Veterans Day offer

Nov. 11

Red Pepper Taqueria, Atlanta

Military guests can get up to two free dine-in tacos. Choose grilled chicken, seasoned ground beef or grilled shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, red Mexican salsa and cilantro. Show valid identification to qualify.

Sonny’s BBQ Veterans Day offer

Nov. 11

Sonny’s BBQ locations

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free Pork Big Deal: a pulled or sliced pork sandwich on a bun or garlic bread, a side and a drink. Show valid military ID or proof of service. Limit one per guest; available for dine-in, takeout or drive-thru, but not online orders or delivery.

Starbucks Veterans Day coffee offer

Nov. 11

Participating Starbucks locations

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free tall, 12-ounce brewed coffee, hot or iced. The offer is available for café and drive-thru orders; Cold Brew, Nitro and customizations are excluded. Limit one per customer per visit.

Veterans Day at Miller’s Ale House

Nov. 11

Miller’s Ale House, Atlanta

Veterans and military service members can get 50% off one entrée with a valid military ID, VA card or DD214. Dine-in only; not valid for online orders, takeout or delivery, or with other discounts or promotions.

Twin Peaks Veterans Day offer

Nov. 11

Twin Peaks, Kennesaw and Buckhead

Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free lunch from a select menu all day with valid military ID. Options include a cheeseburger and fries, Chicken Caesar salad (shrimp substitution available), chicken tenders and fries, OG pepperoni flatbread, or six boneless wings and fries. Many Twin Peaks locations also offer daily 20% food discounts to military veterans and first responders.

OTHER DEALS

Gwinnett Stripers Veterans Pack

Nov. 10-12

Available online; 2027 games at Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

For $100, service members and their dependents get a ticket pack with Field Box tickets to four patriotic-themed 2027 home games, special access to hold the American flag in center field during the July 4 national anthem and a Stripers patriotic T-shirt.

Great Clips free Veterans Day haircuts

Nov. 11

Participating Great Clips salons

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free haircut with military ID. Those who don’t need a haircut can pick up a coupon for a free cut, redeemable through Dec. 4. Customers who purchase a service on Nov. 11 can receive a coupon to give to a veteran or active-duty service member.

Jiffy Lube Veterans Day discount

Nov. 11, 8 a.m. to 6 or 7 p.m. depending on location

Participating Atlanta-area Jiffy Lube locations

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get 50% off any oil change with valid proof of service. No appointment is needed. Locations also offer active and retired military members and first responders 25% off oil changes year-round.

Target Circle military appreciation discount

Nov. 5-11

Target stores in Georgia

Verified military members, veterans and their families can get 20% off one qualifying storewide purchase through Target Circle. The offer can help with everyday essentials and holiday shopping.

FREE ADMISSION

College Football Hall of Fame Salute to Service Week

Nov. 11-15

College Football Hall of Fame, Atlanta

Active-duty military members and veterans receive free admission for themselves and up to three family members. Guests can explore the Hall’s interactive exhibits, including Military & College Football, presented by Aflac. Present a valid military ID at the Box Office.

Museum of Illusions free admission for veterans and active-duty military

Nov. 11-17, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Museum of Illusions Atlanta, 264 19th St. NW, Atlanta

Veterans and active-duty military can receive free admission with a military ID or proof of service. Those unable to visit that week can check VetTix for a limited number of family ticket packages for up to four people, available while supplies last.

If you would like to submit similar information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.