How to help North Georgia flood victims: Donations, relief supplies

The Brief The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency is organizing relief efforts, accepting monetary donations and essential supplies for flood victims. Physical goods can be dropped off at a designated collection site in McCaysville, while financial contributions are being accepted in Blue Ridge. Donors contributing money must specify whether funds are designated for public safety personnel or the general public.



The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency has established donation centers for monetary contributions and physical relief supplies to support families and first responders affected by recent devastating flooding.

The backstory:

The relief effort follows historic river flooding that crested at approximately 18 feet along the Toccoa-Ocoee River, inundating downtown businesses and residential neighborhoods across McCaysville and neighboring Copperhill, Tennessee.

The emergency triggered more than 80 water rescues and prompted officials to impose an overnight curfew while emergency personnel assess property damage and clear debris.

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What you can do:

Those looking to contribute can donate financially or drop off requested items at designated county locations.

Monetary donations

Location: Fannin County Chamber of Commerce, 152 Orvin Lance Drive, Suite A, Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Phone: 706-632-5680

Requirement: Specify on the donation whether funds are for "Public Safety" or the "General Public."

Officials added that cash and check donations can be dropped off directly at McCaysville City Hall or the main Chamber office behind CVS on Friday or at the downtown Blue Ridge office at 282 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, GA, from Friday through Sunday.

If you would like to submit an online donation, you can do so here.

Supply drop-off site

Donations can be dropped off at 289 Blue Ridge Drive in McCaysville, located at the former Theater Time Video building next to Papa's Pizza To Go, starting Friday at 1:30 p.m. and continuing daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Saturday.

Donations are also being accepted at the Blue Ridge Community Theater, St. Antony's Catholic Church, McCaysville First Baptist Church, 34th Degree Wine Merchant and the Ridge Community Church.

According to the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency, most residents in McCaysville will lose water service due to a depleted water supply. Those who need drinking water can visit McCaysville City Hall and McCaysville First Baptist Church.

Accepted items:

Bottled water, sports drinks and powdered hydration packs

Baby wipes, diapers (child and adult sizes) and baby formula

Nonperishable food items and manual can openers

Plastic utensils, trash bags (13-gallon or contractor size) and heavy-duty work gloves

Cleaning supplies, plastic sheeting and tarps

Toothbrushes, toothpaste, toiletries, feminine hygiene products and sanitation items

Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes

New, unopened socks in all sizes

Dog and cat food

Bug spray and sunscreen

Items not accepted:

Clothing (neither new nor used clothing will be accepted)

Hazardous materials (HAZMAT)

Most chemicals, including bleach

Fuel and flammable items

Cleanup volunteers

Those who would like to help with cleanup should park at the McCaysville Post Office and sign in at City Hall. To learn more about volunteering and other resources, click here.