State of emergency declared for 4 mountain counties after floods

The Brief Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday for Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, and Union counties following destructive overnight flash flooding. The order frees up state resources and equipment as emergency teams assess damaged infrastructure and help towns like McCaysville dig out of thick mud and debris. Floodwaters began receding Thursday afternoon after the Toccoa River surged roughly 16 feet in 12 hours, breaking a decades-old crest record.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for four north Georgia mountain counties after overnight flash floods swamped entire business districts, washed out roads, and forced dozens of residents to flee their homes in the dark.

What we know:

The emergency declaration covers Fannin, Gilmer, Murray and Union counties, mobilizing state equipment, emergency agencies and funding to assist local cleanup operations.

The flooding followed a fast-moving storm system Wednesday night and early Thursday that dumped up to 6 inches of rain across the higher ridges of northern Georgia and southeastern Tennessee.

Gov. Kemp declares emergency after record flooding devastates Georgia towns

The Toccoa River, which crosses the state line to become the Ocoee River in Tennessee, rose roughly 16 feet in a 12-hour span, reaching a reported record crest of about 18 feet and breaking a historical high set in February 1990.

Since McCaysville, Georgia, and neighboring Copperhill, Tennessee, sit in a low river basin surrounded by steep mountains, runoff rushed downhill into lower elevations faster than the river channel could drain.

The surging water spread hundreds of yards beyond its banks, washing out culverts, lifting large propane tanks and slamming tree trunks 4 feet wide against bridges.

Along Fightingtown Creek in Copperhill, residents reported escaping through 6 feet of water in the middle of the night as furniture floated through their living rooms.

First responders, swift-water rescue crews, and U.S. Army Rangers stationed at Camp Merrill carried out rescues overnight, using boats and a military helicopter to pull trapped residents to safety. McCaysville officials confirmed no major injuries were reported, though several people were treated at hospitals for hypothermia.

By Thursday afternoon, waters had started to pull back, revealing thick silt, mud-caked streets and damaged storefronts throughout the shared downtown tourism corridor.

North Georgia flooding: Waters receding in McCaysville area

What we don't know:

State and local officials have not released a final tally of displaced families or damaged homes and businesses.

Authorities have not released an official dollar estimate for the damage.

Officials have not provided a timeline for repairing washed-out roads and inspecting bridges impacted by trapped debris.