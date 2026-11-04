Two dead after gunfire erupts along Lawrenceville street

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Gwinnett County police investigate after gunfire erupted along Heather Stone Way in Lawrenceville, leaving two people dead and a person of interest detained on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting on Heather Stone Way in Lawrenceville that left two people dead. Officers detained one person at the scene who is cooperating with detectives as the investigation continues. Investigators suspect the deadly shooting may be drug-related and noted all parties involved likely knew each other.



Police are investigating a double fatal shooting along a residential Lawrenceville street that investigators suspect may be tied to drugs.

Lawrenceville deadly double shooting

What we know:

Officers went to Heather Stone Way in Lawrenceville around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a person shot, according to Gwinnett County Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Angela Carter.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot and died at the scene, Carter said.

A third person remained at the location, was taken into custody, and is cooperating with detectives, according to police. Carter noted the detained person is currently the only suspected individual and emphasized there is no danger to the community.

"All parties involved in this investigation are believed to know each other," Carter said. "And it is believed that at this time, they it potentially is drug related."

Unanswered questions in Gwinnett

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the two people who died, nor has the identity of the person in custody been made public.

Investigators have not determined the specific sequence of events leading up to the gunfire, whether the victims were related, or if anyone involved lived in the neighborhood.

Community response on scene

What they're saying:

Carter explained that the deceased individuals were visible to the public, prompting multiple calls from area neighbors who were home when the gunfire erupted.

"We believe that is drug related at this time, but we're not quite sure what each step was leading up to it," Carter said.

Potential updates from detectives

What's next:

Detectives are interviewing the person in custody to learn what sparked the violence.

Police stated they have not announced any formal charges and will release updates as the investigation develops.