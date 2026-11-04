Rockdale County sheriff seeks wanted child cruelty suspect
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia are searching for an armed and dangerous man wanted on child cruelty charges after he left his pickup truck in Alabama, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
Rockdale County child cruelty charges
What we know:
Deputies issued a BOLO bulletin for Mark Eriquezzo, who is wanted by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on charges of cruelty to children 1st degree and cruelty to children 3rd degree.
Officials warned the public to use extreme caution, stating that Eriquezzo is considered armed and dangerous.
Search for wanted Georgia suspect
What we don't know:
Deputies confirmed that it is unknown where Eriquezzo is at this time.
Authorities have not disclosed any subsequent sightings or confirmed where he may have gone after leaving his vehicle.
Abandoned pickup truck in Alabama
The backstory:
Investigators confirmed that Eriquezzo dropped off his vehicle in Wetumpka, Alabama.
The vehicle is identified as a 2014 black Ram 1500 pickup truck carrying Georgia license tag WQP479.
Physical description of Mark Eriquezzo
By the numbers:
Official records list Eriquezzo’s date of birth as March 9, 1999.
The wanted man stands 5-foot-9, weighs 195 pounds and has blue eyes.
Rockdale County sheriff contact tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
Tipsters can contact Investigator L. Smith (badge #3023) at 770-278-8044 or Lea.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, which published a wanted bulletin detailing the charges and suspect description, as well as Crime Stoppers.