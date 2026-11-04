Rockdale County sheriff seeks wanted child cruelty suspect

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The Brief Rockdale County deputies are searching for wanted suspect Mark Eriquezzo, who faces first-degree and third-degree cruelty to children charges. Deputies consider the man armed and dangerous after he left his black pickup truck across state lines in Wetumpka, Alabama. Investigators urge anyone with tips about his current location to contact the sheriff's office or submit details through Crime Stoppers.



Authorities in Georgia are searching for an armed and dangerous man wanted on child cruelty charges after he left his pickup truck in Alabama, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Rockdale County child cruelty charges

What we know:

Deputies issued a BOLO bulletin for Mark Eriquezzo, who is wanted by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on charges of cruelty to children 1st degree and cruelty to children 3rd degree.

Officials warned the public to use extreme caution, stating that Eriquezzo is considered armed and dangerous.

Search for wanted Georgia suspect

What we don't know:

Deputies confirmed that it is unknown where Eriquezzo is at this time.

Authorities have not disclosed any subsequent sightings or confirmed where he may have gone after leaving his vehicle.

Abandoned pickup truck in Alabama

The backstory:

Investigators confirmed that Eriquezzo dropped off his vehicle in Wetumpka, Alabama.

The vehicle is identified as a 2014 black Ram 1500 pickup truck carrying Georgia license tag WQP479.

Physical description of Mark Eriquezzo

By the numbers:

Official records list Eriquezzo’s date of birth as March 9, 1999.

The wanted man stands 5-foot-9, weighs 195 pounds and has blue eyes.

Rockdale County sheriff contact tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Tipsters can contact Investigator L. Smith (badge #3023) at 770-278-8044 or Lea.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.