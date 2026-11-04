Georgia deputies arrest man on aggravated child molestation charges

article

The Brief Whitfield County Special Victims Unit investigators made a child molestation arrest Wednesday after clearing an active case in their office. Authorities arrested Robert Lee Gilbert on felony charges of aggravated child molestation along with aggravated sodomy. Gilbert remains held without bond at the Whitfield County Jail as he awaits a first appearance hearing.



Sheriff's investigators took Robert Lee Gilbert into custody Wednesday following a Special Victims Unit probe into alleged child sex crimes in Whitfield County.

Whitfield County deputy investigation

What we know:

Investigators with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit arrested Robert Lee Gilbert on Wednesday after clearing an open case. Gilbert faces chargesaggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

Suspect custody court appearance

What's next:

Deputies booked Gilbert into the Whitfield County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He is currently awaiting a first appearance hearing.

Sheriff SVU unit warning

What they're saying:

Sheriff's officials stated their Special Victims Unit continues to aggressively investigate and clear cases involving the victimization of minors. The agency reiterated an uncompromising message to anyone who targets children.

"We honestly feel like we are running out of ways to say it at this point, but what kind of leaders in safety would we be if we didn't reiterate (Don't worry, we'll say it loud enough for those in the back)... IF YOU VICTIMIZE THE CHILDREN OF WHITFIELD COUNTY, YOU WILL HAVE EARNED AN ALL-EXPENSES-PAID VACATION TO PIERCE'S PALACE. That's a promise you can bank on," the sheriff's office said.

Unreleased case background details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific circumstances or evidence leading up to Gilbert's arrest. Officials have also not disclosed the age or identity of the alleged victim.