Coweta County warming shelter: The Nest closes after 7 years

The Brief The Nest warming shelter in Newnan closed after seven years due to building insurance difficulties. Non-profit Restart Coweta is shifting to a mobile outreach unit providing warming supplies and meals. Proceeds from This and That Thrift Store directly fund countywide cold-weather homeless assistance.



An unhoused community facing dropping temperatures must navigate winter without a vital local refuge after building insurance issues forced the closure of The Nest warming shelter.

Coweta County shelter closure

What we know:

Restart Coweta operated The Nest warming shelter in the Newnan area for seven years before insurance difficulties tied to the housing facility forced the location to shut down. The non-profit organization is now pivoting toward alternative assistance to keep vulnerable residents safe during extreme cold.

Future sheltering plans

What we don't know:

Restart Coweta has not stated whether it is seeking a new permanent physical building for future winters. Officials also have not confirmed if any other local agencies plan to open an overnight walk-in facility in the area this season.

Homeless shelter attendance data

By the numbers:

Restart Coweta opened The Nest for 25 nights during 2025. Over that span, the facility sheltered an average of 11 people each night and served up to 17 people on peak evenings.

Mobile outreach supply delivery

What's next:

Rather than staffing a single shelter, workers will take resources directly to unhoused residents through a mobile supply network.

"We're going to be offering a mobile supply network where we'll actually go out into the community and meet them where they're at," an official with Restart Coweta said. "And so our goal is to offer warming supplies, but in addition to that, we're hoping to bring a meal with us through church partners, as well as continue to collaborate with all of our community partners. We have a lot of great resources here right here in Noonan, and so we don't try and recreate those, but our goal it to connect this community with those resources when they're ready to accept them."

Newnan thrift store support

What you can do:

Community members can support outreach efforts by volunteering, donating supplies, or shopping at This and That Thrift Store in Newnan. All store proceeds fund Restart Coweta programs, and more details can be found at restartcoweta.org.

"I would almost call it like a boutique thrift store," the organization said. "It's always beautiful in here. Customers comment on that a lot, and I'm so grateful to our board president because she is phenomenal with that. But if you guys can come in and shop or donate, that also all those proceeds go back into restart and helping the homeless in Coweta County."