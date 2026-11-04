Senator Ossoff's victory fuels 2028 presidential speculation

The Brief Georgia voters re-elected Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in a decisive victory over Rep. Mike Collins on Tuesday night. Ossoff's win sparked immediate 2028 presidential speculation despite his stated lack of interest. Collins reaffirmed his staunch support for President Donald Trump during his concession speech.



After his sweeping victory on Tuesday, Democrats have Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff on their mind for president.

Sen. Ossoff has said he has "zero interest" in the job, but his decisive win against Republican Rep. Mike Collins has only added to his rising star power in the party.

"Together, we've affirm that our task is not just to contain one president's wickedness, but to heal the brokenness beneath," said Sen. Ossoff in his victory speech Tuesday night.

What we know:

Ossoff rode a blue wave to victory Tuesday night against Collins, an ally and supporter of President Donald Trump.

"Y'all, it's been an honor, an honor and a privilege, to serve under the leadership of the best president in my lifetime, that is President Donald J Trump," said Mike Collins, U.S. representative.

Throughout the campaign, Collins characterized Ossoff as a radical leftist eyeing the White House. Ossoff framed himself as an antidote to the Trump administration, campaigning on pledges to stand up to the administration and restore cuts to Medicaid.

What they're saying:

While Ossoff's victory placed him on shortlists among Democrats as a potential 2028 presidential contender, Dr. Bernard Fraga, a Emory University political science professor said the party's focus now is on using control of Congress to curtail President Trump's power.

Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to a crowd of supporters prior to giving his victory speech in the 2026 Georgia Midterm election on Nov. 3, 2026.

"It seems really unlikely," said Bernard Fraga, Emory University political science professor. "This is an opportunity for Democrats to really show that they can govern, given the limitations of not holding the White House. I think if they're unable to do that, voters will hold them to account, just as we saw happen with the Republicans in this election."

Big picture view:

Ossoff's victory underscored his rising profile within the national Democratic Party.

Georgia's other U.S. senator, Raphael Warnock, has also surfaced as a possible presidential contender for 2028.

Meanwhile, Republicans are working to regroup following the Georgia Senate loss.

What's next:

Collins' current congressional term is scheduled to conclude in January.

Following the race, Collins said he will "continue to serve in whatever opportunity" he is afforded.