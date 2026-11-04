Keisha Lance Bottoms details transition, Kemp call in post-win remarks

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The Brief Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms met with grassroots volunteers and answered questions from reporters Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta. Bottoms confirmed a "very good conversation" with outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp, who committed state resources toward an orderly transition. With Democrats flipping the Georgia House, Bottoms said her team is already coordinating with legislative leaders on Day 1 priorities, including Medicaid expansion.



Hours after securing a historic victory in the Georgia gubernatorial race, Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms met with campaign volunteers and addressed reporters Wednesday afternoon, detailing a productive transition call with outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp and laying out her initial governing plans.

What we know:

Bottoms spoke to campaign staffers and grassroots organizers at an Atlanta field office near Cascade Heights on Wednesday afternoon, operating on just three hours of sleep after election night. During the gathering, Bottoms shared key campaign metrics, stating her ticket secured a roughly nine-point victory, flipped seven counties previously won by Donald Trump, and delivered the highest vote total for a governor in Georgia's history alongside the largest Democratic vote share in 40 years.

Bottoms also revealed that she spoke directly with Gov. Kemp earlier in the day. She reported that Kemp offered his administration's full cooperation to ensure an orderly executive handover ahead of Inauguration Day. Bottoms addressed earlier speculation regarding a potential lame-duck legislative session, confirming she was relieved that Kemp will not pursue measures to weaken gubernatorial authority or alter political district boundaries.

Dig deeper:

Bottoms made history Tuesday night, defeating Republican businessman Rick Jackson to become the nation’s first elected Black female governor and the first Democrat to capture the Georgia governor’s mansion since 1998.

Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor and senior Biden White House adviser, overcame a massive spending gap against Jackson, who poured more than $200 million of his personal wealth into the race.

Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Georgia governor race in historic election

In her victory speech, Bottoms, a descendant of enslaved Georgians from Crawfordville, pledged to govern for all 11 million Georgians, naming full Medicaid expansion, abortion access protections and targeted consumer tax cuts on gasoline and auto insurance as her day-one priorities. Jackson officially conceded the race, congratulating Bottoms and stating, "Tonight the voters spoke, and I respect their decision."

While Bottoms prepares to take executive office in January, questions remain under the Gold Dome: Republicans were favored to maintain their state Senate majority, while the Democrats flipped the state House.

MAP: Democrats appear poised to flip Georgia House after election

What they're saying:

Bottoms reflected candidly on the moment she learned the Associated Press had projected the race:

"I had my AirPods in working on my speech, and my husband kicked my leg... He said, 'They called the race.' I'm like, 'What?' He said, 'You won.' I'm like, 'What?' ... I didn't expect it was going to happen that fast," Bottoms said.

Addressing her phone conversation with Gov. Kemp, Bottoms emphasized a cooperative tone:

"I was very happy to have a conversation with Governor Kemp today, and it was a very good conversation. And his team is going to be available to us to help us with an orderly transition and a productive transition. So I'm grateful for him extending that offer... We actually get along," Bottoms said. "I'm just grateful that he will not be touching the powers of the governor."

When asked how she plans to pass Medicaid expansion with Republicans maintaining control of the state Senate, Bottoms pointed to bipartisan precedent across the country:

"The need for health care transcends party lines. It transcends geographical lines. It's an issue in our red counties in the same way it is in our blue and purple counties. I truly believe that this is an issue we can get bipartisan support with," Bottoms said, noting that 40 other states have expanded Medicaid under the ACA. "I'm an optimist. I think it will get done."

Reflecting on overcoming a $200 million self-funded campaign by Republican challenger Rick Jackson, Bottoms described the race as a "faith walk":

"For every $10 that someone dropped off at this desk, at the door, it seemed as if my opponent was able to spend a million... I didn't know where the resources would come from, quite frankly, I didn't know how we would do it, but I never wavered in believing that we could do it."

What we don't know:

While Bottoms confirmed that a former senior aide who tracked campaign promises during her mayoral transition will lead healthcare transition planning, she has not yet announced her formal transition committee co-chairs or executive appointments.

Bottoms noted Gov. Kemp mentioned unresolved budgetary priorities before his term concludes in January, but specific details on whether those items will require a brief legislative session have not been released.

What's next:

Bottoms’ transition team will expand policy operations throughout November and December.

Outgoing Gov. Kemp will continue executive operations until the Georgia General Assembly officially convenes in mid-January, at which point Bottoms will take the oath of office as Georgia’s 84th governor.