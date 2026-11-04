Georgia Democrats outline priorities after historic election wins

The Brief Georgia Lt. Gov.-elect Josh McLaurin and Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II outlined Democrats' legislative priorities Wednesday following major victories in Tuesday's election. Democrats say they will focus on Medicaid expansion, affordable housing, public education, child care, abortion rights and lowering costs for working families. Democrats now hold 27 seats in the Georgia Senate, leaving Republicans with a narrow 29-27 majority, while Democrats also won the governor's office and control of the state House.



Georgia Democrats are calling for a new era of bipartisan cooperation after sweeping election victories Tuesday that gave the party control of the governor's office and state House while dramatically narrowing the Republican majority in the state Senate.

What they're saying:

At a news conference Wednesday, Lt. Gov.-elect Josh McLaurin joined Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II and other Democratic lawmakers to outline their priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

The Democratic leaders said voters delivered a clear message that they want state government focused on health care, housing affordability, education and other economic concerns rather than divisive political battles.

McLaurin, a state senator who won Tuesday's lieutenant governor's race, described the election results as a rejection of President Donald Trump and Republican leadership in Georgia.

"What we saw was not just a blue wave. It was not just a blue tsunami, it was the complete and utter collapse of Donald Trump's MAGA coalition," McLaurin said.

He argued that voters across party lines were frustrated by political distractions and increasingly concerned about the cost of everyday life.

Democrats outline legislative priorities

Jones said Democrats campaigned on expanding Medicaid, improving health care access, fully funding public schools and opposing the use of taxpayer-funded vouchers for private education.

He also emphasized protecting abortion rights and treating Georgians with respect, regardless of their backgrounds or political beliefs.

Jones said Democrats intend to begin working toward those goals immediately rather than waiting until the new administration takes office in January.

"To deliver on these promises starts today, not in January," Jones said.

McLaurin expanded on those priorities, calling for greater investment in affordable housing, child care, behavioral health services and measures to reduce property taxes.

He also criticized Georgia's decision not to fully expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, arguing that the state has forfeited billions of dollars in available federal funding.

McLaurin credited U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock with supporting additional federal incentives for states that expand Medicaid.

He said Democrats also want to address gun safety, including legislation requiring the safe storage of firearms around children.

McLaurin criticized Republican legislative leaders for failing to advance such proposals in previous sessions.

McLaurin criticizes Republican leadership, abortion law

McLaurin accused Republicans of prioritizing political battles over the needs of working families during their two decades of control of Georgia's state government.

He specifically criticized the state's six-week abortion ban, signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, and the handling of Georgia's Maternal Mortality Review Committee.

McLaurin referenced reporting by ProPublica examining deaths involving pregnant women and the state's abortion restrictions. He criticized the state's decision to dismiss members of the maternal mortality review committee after information from its work became public.

He also acknowledged Kemp's reputation among some voters for steady leadership but argued that the governor's policies had harmed Georgians.

McLaurin said voters want government to concentrate on economic concerns, including the ability to purchase a home, afford child care and access health services.

He pointed to housing affordability as a particularly pressing issue for younger Georgians, citing the rising age of first-time homebuyers.

Democrats gain ground in Georgia Legislature

The election substantially changed the balance of power at the Georgia Capitol.

Democrats won the governor's race with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, captured control of the state House and increased their representation in the state Senate to 27 seats.

That leaves Republicans holding 29 seats in the 56-member Senate, just two seats ahead of Democrats.

McLaurin celebrated the gains and introduced four newly elected Democratic state senators:

Darcy Castro, Senate District 37

Pastor Lee, Senate District 42

Scott Tippetts, Senate District 45

Laura Mervardian, Senate District 48

He said the expanded Democratic caucus gives the party greater influence over legislation and creates new opportunities to build coalitions with Republican lawmakers.

McLaurin also credited independent voters and some Republicans for supporting Democratic candidates, saying he had heard accounts of longtime Trump supporters voting for Democrats.

Those accounts were presented as McLaurin's observations rather than independently verified voting patterns.

McLaurin challenges Republicans to work across party lines

What's next:

With Democrats controlling the governor's office and state House, McLaurin said the responsibility for bipartisan cooperation should no longer rest solely with his party.

"What are Republicans willing to do to work with the new Democratic majority?" McLaurin asked.

He said Democrats are prepared to work with Republican lawmakers on Medicaid expansion, housing development, property tax relief, child care, mental health services and firearm safety legislation.

McLaurin suggested some Republican senators privately support those policies but have been reluctant to challenge their party's leadership.

He said Democrats plan to begin conversations with Republican colleagues in the coming weeks and are willing to share power to the extent voters have directed them to do so.

The incoming lieutenant governor emphasized that the party's goal is to build a governing coalition that includes Democrats, Republicans and independents.

"We want to govern in a bipartisan common sense way," McLaurin said.