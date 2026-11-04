Historic election reshapes Georgia's political future: Here's what happened

The Brief Keisha Lance Bottoms made history, defeating Republican Rick Jackson 54% to 46% to become Georgia's first female governor and the first Black woman elected governor in the United States. Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won reelection, defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and securing another six-year term in Washington. Democrats won several other major statewide races, with Josh McLaurin elected lieutenant governor, Penny Brown Reynolds winning secretary of state and Tonya Miller capturing the attorney general's office.



Georgia voters delivered a historic victory for Democrats on Tuesday, Nov. 3, electing former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as the state's first female governor, returning U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to Washington for a second term and flipping several statewide offices that had been held by Republicans.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election Results

Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson in a race that had been expected to be much closer, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of any U.S. state. Her victory also marks the first time a Democrat has won Georgia's governor's race since Roy Barnes was elected in 1998.

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Democrats also captured the lieutenant governor's office, secretary of state's office and attorney general's office, marking a major shift in Georgia's political leadership.

Bottoms makes history with victory in governor's race

What we know:

Bottoms, who previously served as Atlanta's mayor, defeated Jackson by an eight-percentage-point margin despite polling that had suggested a dead heat heading into Election Day.

MAP: How Bottoms made history in Georgia's gubernatorial race

With 54% of the vote compared with Jackson's 46%, Bottoms will become Georgia's 84th governor when she takes office in January, succeeding Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Her election breaks several historic barriers. She will become the first woman to serve as Georgia's governor, the first Black woman elected governor of any state and the first Democrat to hold Georgia's highest office in nearly three decades.

"Thank you Georgia. I am honored to be your 84th governor," Bottoms told supporters during her victory celebration.

Bottoms pledged to represent Georgians regardless of their political affiliations or backgrounds.

"Tonight should remind us all that no matter what community we come from, Georgia is not defined by one moment in time or by one person," she said. "It's been defined by all of us. And I will be a governor for everyone in this state."

Bottoms takes aim at campaign spending, Washington

What they're saying:

During her victory speech, Bottoms criticized what she described as chaos in Washington and suggested that her victory demonstrated the limits of money in politics.

Jackson, a businessman, spent more than $200 million on his campaign, according to the election coverage.

"You've shown that no amount of money will ever. Never, ever, ever overcome the power of the people," Bottoms told supporters.

The governor-elect also reflected on the personal significance of her victory, recounting a visit to the grave of her great-great-grandmother, Betsy Peek, who was born 20 years before emancipation.

"I don't know what dreams Betsy Peek had for her children or for her grandchildren, or the generations that she would never meet," Bottoms said. "But I know I am standing on shoulders made of steel."

Jackson concedes governor's race

The other side:

Jackson called Bottoms on election night to concede and later addressed his supporters, acknowledging the results of the hard-fought campaign.

"Tonight, the voters spoke and I respect their decision," Jackson said.

He congratulated Bottoms and asked supporters to keep her in their prayers as she prepares to take office.

Bottoms' victory ends a long period of Republican control of the governor's office. Barnes was the last Democrat elected governor, winning in 1998.

Jon Ossoff wins second term in U.S. Senate

What we know:

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff secured another six years in Washington after defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins in one of the nation's most closely watched Senate contests.

MAP: Ossoff wins reelection | How Georgians voted in its U.S. Senate race

The race was called less than an hour after polls closed Tuesday, giving Ossoff his second consecutive Senate election victory in Georgia.

Ossoff first won the seat in 2021, helping Democrats flip control of the Senate at the time.

Speaking to supporters at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Ossoff celebrated his victory and characterized the election results as a rejection of President Donald Trump's administration.

"Georgia. You did it," Ossoff told the crowd.

The senator urged supporters to draw encouragement from the election results after what he described as two difficult years.

"And if at times these last two years, amidst the ceaseless onslaught of brutality and indecency, you doubted whether our republic would survive. Let tonight's results give you courage," Ossoff said.

Despite the celebration, Ossoff emphasized that winning reelection was only the beginning of the work ahead.

"Tonight, we celebrate this victory, and tomorrow we get back to work," he said.

Mike Collins concedes Senate race

The other side:

Collins conceded the race Tuesday night, thanking his supporters and reflecting on his time in public office.

"The results may not be what we wanted tonight, but that's okay," Collins said.

The Republican congressman also praised Trump and indicated that he intends to remain involved in public service.

"I'm going to continue to serve in whatever capacity I'm afforded, and I look forward to whatever the good Lord has in store for us," Collins said.

Ossoff's victory keeps the Senate seat in Democratic hands for another six-year term.

Josh McLaurin elected Georgia lieutenant governor

What we know:

Democrat Josh McLaurin defeated Republican Greg Dolezal in the race for lieutenant governor, winning 56% of the vote compared with Dolezal's 44%.

MAP: How Georgia voted in the Dolezal and McLaurin election

McLaurin will assume Georgia's second-highest executive office, a position that also carries significant influence over the state Senate and its legislative priorities.

During his election night remarks, McLaurin outlined his priorities for the state's budget, emphasizing investments in working families, child care and behavioral health services.

He described the state budget as a moral document that should reflect Georgia's obligations to its residents.

"Tomorrow is the first day of seeing our state budget, 40 billion state dollars, 44 billion federal dollars as a moral document that we can wield to invest in working families, make child care more affordable, and make sure that behavioral health needs are met, and meet our moral obligations to every member of society," McLaurin said.

His victory gives Democrats another key statewide leadership position as the party prepares to take control of the governor's office in January.

Penny Brown Reynolds elected secretary of state

What we know:

Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds defeated Republican state Rep. Tim Fleming to become Georgia's next secretary of state.

Reynolds, a former Fulton County judge, will become the first Black woman elected to the position.

MAP: How Georgia elected its first Democratic Secretary of State in decades

She will succeed Republican Brad Raffensperger, who became a nationally prominent figure because of his role overseeing Georgia's elections.

The secretary of state's office is responsible for administering Georgia's elections, maintaining voter registration records and overseeing business filings.

During her remarks, Reynolds emphasized voting rights and the importance of ensuring that Georgians can participate in elections without unnecessary obstacles.

"When you think about all that we have been going through as it relates to the right to vote, I said over a year ago that a vote should be a right and not a fight," Reynolds said.

Her election places a Democrat in charge of the state's election administration after years of Republican leadership in the office.

Tonya Miller becomes Georgia's first female attorney general

What we know:

Democrat Tonya Miller defeated Republican Brian Strickland to win the race for Georgia attorney general, making history as the first woman elected to the position.

MAP: Inside the Georgia Attorney General election results

Miller will succeed outgoing Republican Attorney General Chris Carr as Georgia's top legal officer.

During her victory remarks, Miller pledged to focus on public safety, consumer protection, civil liberties and restoring public confidence in government institutions.

"There is serious work ahead of us, and I am serious about that work to make our community safe, to protect consumers and working families, to defend civil liberties, and to restore confidence in the institutions that must earn the public's trust," Miller said.

She also emphasized her commitment to ensuring that equal justice is more than a phrase.

The attorney general's office represents the state in legal matters, provides legal counsel to state agencies and handles certain criminal prosecutions and consumer protection cases.

Election results signal major change in Georgia leadership

What it means:

Tuesday's election produced a sweeping shift in Georgia's statewide political leadership, with Democrats winning the governor's office and several other major positions.

The results were particularly significant in the governor's race, where Republicans had held the office since Sonny Perdue defeated Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes in 2002.

Bottoms' victory will end that nearly quarter-century stretch of Republican control when she is sworn in next January.

The election also produced several historic firsts, including the election of Georgia's first female governor, its first Black female secretary of state and its first female attorney general.

While Democrats celebrated their victories, Republican candidates acknowledged the results and offered congratulations to their opponents.

The incoming officeholders will now turn their attention to preparing for January, when Georgia will begin a new chapter in state government under Democratic leadership.

Editor's note: The vote percentages and election outcomes in this recap are based on the election results as of Wednedsay morning. They have not been independently verified against official election returns.