MAP: Inside the Georgia Attorney General election results

The Brief Democrat Tanya Miller won the Georgia attorney general election Tuesday night, defeating Republican Brian Strickland. Miller becomes the first Democrat to hold the state's top law enforcement position since 2010. The Associated Press officially called the race for the former Fulton County homicide chief at 10:50 p.m..



Georgia voters elected Democratic Rep. Tanya Miller as their next chief legal officer Tuesday, defeating Republican Sen. Brian Strickland to succeed outgoing Attorney General Chris Carr.

Georgia attorney general election

What we know:

Democratic Rep. Tanya Miller won the race to lead the state Department of Law, defeating Republican Sen. Brian Strickland. The Associated Press called the race at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the latest count, Miller captured 55.5% of the vote with 2,307,531 ballots cast in her favor. Strickland trailed with 1,853,253 votes, representing 44.5% of the total.

Outstanding uncounted Georgia ballots

What we don't know:

While the race has been officially called, officials are still tallying the final 3% of uncounted votes. It remains unclear exactly how the remaining ballots will break down across individual counties.

Miller makes state history

The backstory:

Miller will make history by becoming the first Democratic attorney general in Georgia since 2010. She ran a campaign pairing the targeted prosecution of gun trafficking networks with consumer protection against corporate price gouging.

She previously served as a federal prosecutor and was the Fulton County homicide chief. The election decides who will officially succeed outgoing Attorney General Chris Carr.

Strickland focused on gangs

The other side:

Strickland ran a platform centered on cracking down on violent street gangs and combatting human trafficking. He also sought to protect elderly residents from financial fraud.

Gov. Brian Kemp and numerous law enforcement leaders backed his campaign for the top law enforcement position.

Election results: Attorney General

Election Results:

Here is the full breakdown:

County level voting results

By the numbers:

According to the Associated Press, Strickland led in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, and Bryan counties.

Miller secured leads in Baldwin County and Bibb County.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.