MAP: How Bottoms made history in Georgia's gubernatorial race

The Brief Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson to become Georgia governor, shattering a historic national barrier. The former Atlanta mayor breaks a multi-decade Democratic drought in the governor's mansion despite Jackson's massive personal fortune. Bottoms enters office with a sweeping agenda targeting healthcare expansion, worker pay increases and consumer tax relief.



Shattering a barrier that stood for more than two centuries, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia governor's race Tuesday, toppling Republican Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor in American history.

Bottoms vs. Jackson

The Campaign:

Election officials continue tallying ballots statewide as voters await decisive returns in the high-stakes gubernatorial race. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms faces Republican Rick Jackson in a contest that will decide the executive leadership of the state.

A victory for Bottoms, a former Atlanta mayor, would make her the first Black and first female governor in Georgia history. Jackson, a healthcare staffing executive running as a business-first outsider, hopes to prolong the governing coalition built under outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia governor debate: Bottoms, Jackson clash over health care, data centers

The final outcome will shape Georgia's economic and public health policies for the next four years. Bottoms has centered her platform on raising the minimum wage, approving state-level voting rights legislation, and passing an immediate Medicaid expansion for roughly 300,000 uninsured residents.

Jackson is prioritizing workforce development, regulatory reform, and tax relief to maintain business growth. The two candidates have also clashed over data center regulations, with Bottoms pushing strict moratoriums to safeguard power grids while Jackson advocates for environmental oversight without blanket bans.

Election results: Georgia Governor

Election Results:

Here is the full breakdown:

Crawfordville roots and unity

What they're saying:

Bottoms took the stage Tuesday night to address voters statewide, framing her coalition as a fight for working families, students and patients.

"This campaign was about every community and every corner of Georgia. It is for the veteran who needs access to health care. It's for the college students. It is for the teenager who's asked about mental health support. This win is for the caregiver who can't afford health care and needs Georgia to finally expand Medicaid," Bottoms said.

Standing before the crowd, she reflected on how far Georgia had journeyed from its historical past to her election.

"Crawfordville produced the Confederacy's vice president, but tonight it also produced your next governor. Tonight should remind us all that no matter what community we come from, Georgia is not defined by one moment in time or by one person. It's been defined by all of us. And I will be a governor for everyone in this state," Bottoms said.

Massive gubernatorial campaign funding

By the numbers:

Jackson injected more than $200 million of his own fortune into the race, giving his campaign an extraordinary financial advantage on the airwaves. Bottoms overcame that steep spending divide Tuesday, reclaiming the executive branch for Democrats after nearly three decades of Republican control.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.