MAP: How Democrats swept Georgia's executive offices

The Brief Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson in the Georgia gubernatorial race, becoming the first Black woman elected governor in American history. The victory anchored a statewide Democratic sweep of top constitutional offices, ending over two decades of unified Republican administrative control. Republicans retain control of the General Assembly while most legislative races remain uncalled late Tuesday night, setting up Georgia's first divided government since 2002.



Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms secured a historic victory in the Georgia gubernatorial election Tuesday night, headlining a clean Democratic sweep of statewide executive offices and breaking more than 20 years of unified Republican rule at the statehouse.

Democrats sweep Georgia executive branch

The Campaign:

The Associated Press projected Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson after Jackson conceded the race. In another marquee statewide contest, Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds defeated Republican state Rep. Tim Fleming for secretary of state, returning Georgia's chief elections post to Democrats for the first time in roughly two decades.

The executive shift immediately reshapes the state's governance, administrative priorities, and policy reach. Under the Georgia Constitution, the governor wields extensive administrative authority, including the power to sign or veto bills, set the annual revenue estimate that caps legislative spending, and appoint department leaders across state agencies.

Legislative control and platform

What we don't know:

Most races for the Georgia Senate and Georgia House remained uncalled as of late Tuesday night. While Democrats now hold the governor's mansion and executive suites, the Georgia General Assembly has operated under solid Republican majorities.

Bottoms will confront a Republican-dominated House and Senate, establishing Georgia’s first divided state government since 2002. Major legislative proposals from Bottoms' campaign platform — including expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, enacting tax adjustments, and altering education funding — will require bipartisan compromise with legislative leaders.

Election results: Georgia executive offices

Election Results:

Here is the full breakdown from Tuesday night:

Executive appointments and oversight

The backstory:

A Democratic governor assumes direct authority over executive agencies, directing appointments and board trustees across key bodies such as the Department of Community Health, Department of Transportation, and Department of Economic Development. Through executive orders and administrative rulemaking, the new administration can alter regulatory standards for public health, environmental rules, workforce programs, and state contracting without legislative clearance.

With Reynolds taking leadership of the Secretary of State's office, the department is positioned to refocus administrative guidance toward expanding voter access, upgrading election infrastructure, and revising county election audit procedures under existing laws. Additionally, having a Democratic administration and attorney general significantly changes the state's legal strategy, making it likely Georgia will exit multi-state legal challenges against federal labor, health, and environmental policies while joining actions supporting federal administrative authority and voting rights.

Midterm turnout and results

By the numbers:

Roughly 4.1 million voters cast ballots across Georgia in Tuesday's midterm elections. Below are the statewide election results compiled late Tuesday night with vote tallies projected by the Associated Press:

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.