MAP: Why Cobb County proved decisive in Georgia's high-stakes showdown

The Brief Cobb County election results show suburban voters casting decisive ballots across competitive federal, legislative and statewide executive midterm showdowns throughout Georgia. The Associated Press called congressional victories for Republican incumbent Rich McCormick and Democratic incumbent Lucy McBath after polls closed Tuesday. Democratic challengers surged ahead across Georgia executive offices, highlighted by Keisha Lance Bottoms establishing a lead in the gubernatorial contest.



Voters across Cobb County turned out in force Tuesday to reshape Georgia's political map, driving crucial outcomes in split congressional battles and high-stakes state leadership contests.

Congressional battles divide suburban voters

What we know:

The Associated Press declared Republican Rep. Rich McCormick the winner over Democrat Tony Kozycki in the 7th Congressional District on Tuesday night. McCormick carried several northern counties across the district, while Kozycki captured an advantage in Fulton County.

In the 6th Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath secured re-election against Republican challenger Kevin E. Martin after building a dominant lead across Cobb, Fulton and Douglas counties. Local voters also weighed in on the 11th Congressional District matchup between Republican Rep. John Cowan and Democrat Chris Harden.

Georgia executive races shift control

Big picture view:

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms opened a commanding lead over Republican Rick Jackson in the race for Georgia governor as ballots were counted early Wednesday. The historic contest anchored a full slate of constitutional offices where Democratic candidates mounted sweeping statewide advantages.

Democratic nominees pulled ahead in contests for lieutenant governor with Josh McLaurin, secretary of state with Penny Brown Reynolds, and attorney general with Tanya Miller. Democratic challengers also captured leads against Republican incumbents for state school superintendent, labor commissioner, agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner.

Cobb County legislative races tighten

Local perspective:

Local voters faced a crowded slate of General Assembly matchups, including state Senate contests pitting Republican Kay Kirkpatrick against Democrat Michael Hettig and Republican Ed Setzler against Democrat Darcy Castro. Republican John Albers also defended his state Senate seat against Democrat Patrick Thompson across shared county lines.

Voters cast ballots across eleven state House districts in Cobb County, with candidates battling for narrow margins in crucial suburban neighborhoods. The local ballot also tasked residents with settling two county administrative offices and deciding an infrastructure sales tax referendum.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here