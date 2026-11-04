MAP: How DeKalb County voted in Tuesday's midterm races

The Brief DeKalb County election results show local voters backed major Democratic victories across federal, statewide and county contests on Tuesday. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia governor race, while Sen. Jon Ossoff built a commanding lead statewide. Voters approved a billion-dollar school funding extension alongside decisive outcomes in local commission seats and municipal special council races



Voters across DeKalb County decided critical leadership contests Tuesday ranging from congressional seats and the governor's office to local commission races and school funding.

Bottoms wins Georgia governor race

What we know:

Democratic challenger Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson to win the Georgia governor race Tuesday night. The Associated Press officially called the contest for Bottoms at 9:24 p.m. on Nov. 3.

With 97% of votes counted as of 2:09 a.m. on Nov. 4, Bottoms received 2,259,100 votes for 54.2% of the statewide total. Jackson received 1,905,921 votes for 45.8%, with zero write-in votes recorded in the election.

Ossoff leads Georgia Senate race

Big picture view:

Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff established a commanding statewide lead against Republican challenger Mike Collins in the U.S. Senate race.

In the 4th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Rep. Hank Johnson defeated Republican Jim Duffie. The Associated Press called the race for Johnson at 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Rep. Nikema Williams defended her 5th District seat against Republican challenger John "BONGO" Salvesen.

DeKalb County commission race outcomes

Local perspective:

DeKalb County voters firmly reelected and elected Democratic representatives to oversee county government operations. In District 2, Democratic incumbent Michelle Spears defeated Republican Ben Pepper.

In District 3, Democrat Keyanna Moore secured victory over Republican Andrea Smith. Local support in DeKalb County also powered Johnson's congressional reelection.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.