MAP: Georgia's U.S. House seats unchanged despite Democratic flip

The Brief Georgia's congressional districts held their seats as voters kept the delegation split along party lines. Republican Jim Kingston defeated Democrat Amanda Hollowell in the competitive coastal 1st District. Longtime representatives won reelection in both southwest Georgia and metro Atlanta.



Georgia voters kept the partisan balance across the state's 14 congressional districts unchanged Tuesday, even as Democrats picked up seats nationally to secure a House majority.

Georgia congressional delegation holds

What we know:

Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop secured another term in southwest Georgia's 2nd Congressional District after the race was called Tuesday at 7:59 p.m.. Fellow Democratic incumbents Hank Johnson, Nikema Williams and Lucy McBath also defended their metro-Atlanta seats in the 4th, 5th and 6th districts.

Republicans protected key territory as well, with Rep. Rich McCormick winning District 7 and Rep. Brian Jack holding District 3. In the coastal 1st District, Republican Jim Kingston defeated Democrat Amanda Hollowell after The Associated Press called the race early Wednesday at 12:14 a.m.

Election results: U.S. House seats in Georgia

Election Results:

Here is a breakdown of the U.S. House races in Georgia:

Full ballot race calls

By the numbers:

The Associated Press called all 14 races across Georgia between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

Rep. Jasmine Clark secured the 13th District at 7:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Nikema Williams took the 5th District at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Lucy McBath won the 6th District at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Hank Johnson won the 4th District at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Sanford Bishop took the 2nd District at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Andrew Clyde secured the 9th District at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Austin Scott won the 8th District at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Brian Jack took the 3rd District at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Clay Fuller secured the 14th District at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Rich McCormick took the 7th District at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Houston Gaines won the 10th District at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. John Cowan took the 11th District at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Rick Allen secured the 12th District at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday.

Rep. Jim Kingston won the 1st District at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday.

U.S. House balance shifted

Big picture view:

Democrats gained enough seats across the country Tuesday to secure a majority in the U.S. House.

Georgia voters did not shift the state balance, leaving the 14-seat delegation divided along existing party lines.

Remaining political developments

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released final statewide turnout totals or certified vote tallies across the 14 districts.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.