MAP: Ossoff wins reelection | How Georgians voted in its U.S. Senate race

The Brief Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won reelection in the high-stakes Georgia Senate race Tuesday, turning back a challenge from Republican Rep. Mike Collins. A massive statewide fundraising campaign powered Ossoff past Collins, denying national Republicans a prime target in their bid to flip the chamber. Overall congressional control hangs in the balance as decisive Senate contests in four states remain uncalled following Tuesday's vote.



Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff secured a second term representing Georgia on Tuesday by turning back Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins in a fiercely contested midterm battleground.

Georgia Senate race outcome

What we know:

Ossoff fended off Collins, a two-term congressman backed by President Donald Trump, following an aggressive statewide campaign fueled by record fundraising. The incumbent's victory denied Republicans a battleground seat that national party strategists had targeted as a premier pickup opportunity.

In other early congressional contests, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner sailed to reelection in Virginia, and Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz won in Florida following state redistricting. More than 59 million voters cast early ballots before Tuesday, eclipsing early turnout levels recorded in 2022.

Ossoff campaign victory statement

What they're saying:

Following the election call, the Ossoff campaign issued a formal victory statement celebrating the outcome.

"Congratulations to Senator Ossoff on his hard-fought re-election victory. Together we will continue the important work of rooting out corruption and abuses of power and lowering costs for the American people.

"A workhorse for the people of Georgia, Senator Ossoff has spent the last six years in the U.S. Senate providing outstanding constituent services, standing up for children, and fighting to make life better. Georgians sent him back to the Senate because they know he will always show up for them – and now he’ll continue putting Georgia families first."

Midterm political spending dynamics

The backstory:

Ossoff entered this election cycle widely ranked among the most vulnerable incumbents in the Senate before launching a forceful defense. A massive fundraising advantage allowed his campaign to blunt heavy Republican advertising spending across Georgia.

Midterm election cycles historically disfavor the sitting president's party, which spurred an aggressive Republican redistricting effort earlier this year. Republicans directed 88.1% of their general election television advertising funds into districts and states Trump won two years ago.

Collins concedes Georgia contest

The other side:

Rep. Mike Collins conceded the race Tuesday night, thanking his family, campaign staff and supporters across Georgia while pledging to continue public service. The 10th congressional district representative acknowledged the disappointing outcome and said he would serve in whatever capacity is offered.

Collins entered Congress following in the footsteps of his father, former Rep. Mac Collins, who brought private sector business experience to Capitol Hill. During his congressional tenure, Collins championed the Laken Riley Act and the TRANQ Act aimed at removing dangerous drugs from communities.

His legislative priorities included federal infrastructure funding for water projects in Augusta and ports in Savannah and Brunswick. His platform also centered on supporting law enforcement against calls to defund police, aiding military veterans, and reducing taxes and regulations.

Collins noted his own experience building a house at 22 and starting a business at 24, expressing concern that young people struggle to attain the American dream. He emphasized his work curbing illegal immigration and called his service alongside Trump an honor.

Election results: U.S. Senate

Election Results:

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.