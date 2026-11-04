MAP: How Georgia voted in the Dolezal and McLaurin election

The Brief Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin won the Georgia lieutenant governor race, capturing 55.9% of the statewide vote after The Associated Press called the contest Tuesday night. The victory marks a historic milestone as McLaurin becomes the first Democrat elected to lead the Georgia State Senate since 2002. Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal trailed with 44.1% of ballots counted after campaigning on strict fiscal conservatism and eliminating municipal property taxes.



Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin secured a landmark victory in Georgia's lieutenant governor election, defeating Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal to flip leadership of the state Senate.

Georgia lieutenant governor results

What we know:

The Associated Press called the race for McLaurin at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday.

As lieutenant governor, McLaurin will preside over the Georgia State Senate and manage the chamber's daily legislative calendar.

State legislative power shifts

Big picture view:

McLaurin's win represents a historic political shift under the Gold Dome. He stands as the first Democrat elected to the Georgia lieutenant governor seat since 2002.

The executive post grants substantial influence over state lawmaking. The position directs committee proceedings and shapes daily Senate debate on pending legislation.

Divergent Georgia campaign platforms

The backstory:

The two sitting state senators squared off directly prior to the election during a debate in Atlanta.

McLaurin, an attorney representing the Democratic ticket, centered his campaign on full Medicaid expansion and increased public education funding. His policy proposals also advocated giving local communities stronger zoning control over industrial facilities.

Dolezal, a local business owner serving as the Senate Republican caucus chief deputy whip, anchored his run on fiscal conservatism. His legislative platform pledged to eliminate municipal property taxes and restrict corporate subsidies statewide.

Election results: Georgia Lieutenant Governor

Election Results:

Here is the full breakdown:

Georgia county vote totals

By the numbers:

County returns across Georgia reflected sharp geographic divides. McLaurin built a decisive lead in Bibb County with a 33-point margin across 55,011 counted ballots, while Baldwin County backed him by 5.9 points across 14,943 votes.

Dolezal captured rural strongholds across south and north Georgia, posting a 76.4-point lead in Brantley County and a 70.1-point margin in Banks County. Dolezal also led returns in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Barrow, Bartow, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brooks and Bryan counties.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.