MAP: How Georgia voted in the Dolezal and McLaurin election
ATLANTA - Democratic state Sen. Josh McLaurin secured a landmark victory in Georgia's lieutenant governor election, defeating Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal to flip leadership of the state Senate.
Georgia lieutenant governor results
What we know:
The Associated Press called the race for McLaurin at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday.
As lieutenant governor, McLaurin will preside over the Georgia State Senate and manage the chamber's daily legislative calendar.
State legislative power shifts
Big picture view:
McLaurin's win represents a historic political shift under the Gold Dome. He stands as the first Democrat elected to the Georgia lieutenant governor seat since 2002.
The executive post grants substantial influence over state lawmaking. The position directs committee proceedings and shapes daily Senate debate on pending legislation.
Divergent Georgia campaign platforms
The backstory:
The two sitting state senators squared off directly prior to the election during a debate in Atlanta.
McLaurin, an attorney representing the Democratic ticket, centered his campaign on full Medicaid expansion and increased public education funding. His policy proposals also advocated giving local communities stronger zoning control over industrial facilities.
Dolezal, a local business owner serving as the Senate Republican caucus chief deputy whip, anchored his run on fiscal conservatism. His legislative platform pledged to eliminate municipal property taxes and restrict corporate subsidies statewide.
Election results: Georgia Lieutenant Governor
Election Results:
Here is the full breakdown:
Georgia county vote totals
By the numbers:
County returns across Georgia reflected sharp geographic divides. McLaurin built a decisive lead in Bibb County with a 33-point margin across 55,011 counted ballots, while Baldwin County backed him by 5.9 points across 14,943 votes.
Dolezal captured rural strongholds across south and north Georgia, posting a 76.4-point lead in Brantley County and a 70.1-point margin in Banks County. Dolezal also led returns in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Barrow, Bartow, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brooks and Bryan counties.
2026 Georgia Midterm Election results
What you can do:
For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia election tallies, which provided live midterm vote returns, as well as legislative records and candidate campaign announcements detailing platforms from Sen. Greg Dolezal and Sen. Josh McLaurin. Race results are being provided by the Associated Press and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.