MAP: How Georgia elected its first Democratic Secretary of State in decades

The Brief Democrat Penny Brown Reynolds won the Georgia Secretary of State election Tuesday, flipping the critical post after leading with over 55% of ballots. Reynolds defeated Republican Tim Fleming by more than 460,000 votes, becoming the state's first Democratic Secretary of State in nearly two decades. The victor will oversee Georgia voting systems and business licensing after campaigning on expanded ballot access and paper audit trails.



Democrat Dr. Penny Brown Reynolds won the race for Georgia Secretary of State on Tuesday night, defeating Republican Rep. Tim Fleming in the midterm contest. The Associated Press called the election for Reynolds at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday as she secured 55.6% of the statewide vote.

Historic Georgia election victory

The backstory:

Reynolds will become Georgia's first Democratic Secretary of State in nearly two decades. The former state court judge and Biden administration official campaigned on expanding voting access, restoring public trust and implementing verifiable paper audit trails.

Fleming, a state representative and former deputy secretary of state, prioritized tighter election security, stricter absentee voting guardrails and reducing business regulations.

State election oversight duties

Big picture view:

The statewide victory places Reynolds in charge of Georgia's voting infrastructure and future election administration.

The constitutional office also directs professional business licensing and regulatory enforcement across the state.

Election results: Secretary of State

Election Results:

Here is the full breakdown:

Georgia county vote tallies

By the numbers:

Reynolds built winning margins in central Georgia, leading Bibb County with 55,109 total votes at plus 32.5 percentage points and taking Baldwin County by 4.7 points.

Fleming secured strong rural margins, leading Brantley County by 77.2 points, Banks County by 70.7 points, Bacon County by 66.7 points and Berrien County by 61.4 points.

Fleming also posted leads in Appling, Atkinson, Baker, Barrow, Bartow, Ben Hill, Bleckley, Brooks and Bryan counties.

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.