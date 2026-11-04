Pedestrian struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

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The Brief A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Lynn Lane in DeKalb County. The pedestrian's condition is unknown, and authorities have not released information about the extent of their injuries. A pickup truck was spotted at the scene, but it is unclear whether the truck was involved in the incident.



A pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning by a vehicle near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Lynn Lane in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and there is no information yet about the pedestrian's condition or the severity of their injuries.

A FOX 5 photojournalist at the scene reported seeing a pickup truck nearby, but it has not been confirmed whether that vehicle was involved in the collision.

Authorities have not released information about what led to the incident, the identity of the pedestrian or whether any charges are being considered.

It is also unclear whether the incident is affecting traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.