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Pedestrian struck by vehicle in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published November 4, 2026 9:18 AM EST
Published November 4, 2026 9:18 AM EST
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Lynn Lane in DeKalb County.
    • The pedestrian's condition is unknown, and authorities have not released information about the extent of their injuries.
    • A pickup truck was spotted at the scene, but it is unclear whether the truck was involved in the incident.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning by a vehicle near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Lynn Lane in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and there is no information yet about the pedestrian's condition or the severity of their injuries.

A FOX 5 photojournalist at the scene reported seeing a pickup truck nearby, but it has not been confirmed whether that vehicle was involved in the collision.

Authorities have not released information about what led to the incident, the identity of the pedestrian or whether any charges are being considered.

It is also unclear whether the incident is affecting traffic in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

The Source

  • Information for the above was gathered at the scene by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. 

DeKalb CountyNews