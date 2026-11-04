Pedestrian struck by vehicle in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning by a vehicle near the intersection of Glenwood Road and Lynn Lane in DeKalb County.
What we know:
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and there is no information yet about the pedestrian's condition or the severity of their injuries.
A FOX 5 photojournalist at the scene reported seeing a pickup truck nearby, but it has not been confirmed whether that vehicle was involved in the collision.
Authorities have not released information about what led to the incident, the identity of the pedestrian or whether any charges are being considered.
It is also unclear whether the incident is affecting traffic in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.