Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down Airport Drive in Cherokee County

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The Brief Airport Drive in Cherokee County is expected to remain closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer crashed down an embankment early Wednesday morning. The truck was carrying a full load when it left the roadway and jackknifed approximately 50 feet down an embankment shortly after 2 a.m. The driver was not injured, but both diesel fuel tanks began leaking, prompting a response from Cherokee County's hazardous materials team.



Airport Drive in Cherokee County is expected to remain closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a fully loaded tractor-trailer left the roadway, jackknifed down an embankment and began leaking diesel fuel.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m., according to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.

Fire officials said the tractor-trailer traveled approximately 50 feet down an embankment after leaving the road. The driver escaped without injuries.

However, emergency crews discovered that both of the truck's diesel fuel tanks were leaking following the crash.

The Cherokee County Fire Hazmat Team responded to the scene and quickly stopped the leaks, preventing additional fuel from escaping.

Airport Drive closed during truck recovery

What's next:

Although the fuel leaks have been contained, removing the tractor-trailer from the embankment is expected to be a lengthy operation because of the vehicle's weight and its full cargo load.

Fire officials said Airport Drive is expected to remain closed for another three to four hours while crews work to recover the truck.

The closure could affect drivers traveling through the area during the Wednesday morning commute.

Authorities have not provided an exact time for the road to reopen.

What caused the crash?

What we don't know:

The circumstances that caused the tractor-trailer to leave the roadway have not been released.

Officials have not identified the driver or disclosed what the truck was transporting.

No injuries were reported, and fire officials have not indicated whether any diesel fuel reached nearby waterways or drainage systems.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid Airport Drive and use alternate routes until recovery crews finish their work and the roadway reopens.