Cedartown donkey shooting: Attorneys vow to continue fight

The Brief An officer who shot and killed a donkey named HeeHaw in Polk County in August has reportedly been cleared of criminal charges by the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit district attorney. Attorneys representing the donkey's owner, Hannah Israel, say they have not received court documents confirming the decision. The owner's attorneys plan to continue pursuing a civil lawsuit against the officer, arguing that the animal posed no danger and that the shooting was unjustified.



Attorneys representing the owner of a donkey shot and killed by a police officer in Polk County say they will continue pursuing a civil lawsuit despite reports that the officer has been cleared of criminal charges.

What we know:

The shooting happened in August at Ellsbury Riding and Farm in Rockmart, where an officer identified as Trenton Garner shot and killed a donkey named HeeHaw.

Garner was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

The Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit district attorney has reportedly cleared Garner of criminal charges in connection with the shooting. However, attorneys representing HeeHaw's owner, Hannah Israel, say they have not received court documents confirming that determination.

The attorneys maintain that the shooting was unjustified and say they intend to continue seeking accountability through their civil lawsuit.

Attorneys dispute justification for donkey's death

What they're saying:

Attorney Chris McCormick, who represents Israel, strongly criticized the shooting in a written statement responding to reports that Garner would not face criminal prosecution.

"There was simply no justification for HeeHaw to be killed. There's no universe in which he posed any danger whatsoever. Our battle for accountability will continue."

The statement makes clear that Israel's legal team intends to pursue the civil case regardless of whether criminal charges are filed.

The attorneys also emphasized that they have not received documentation confirming the district attorney's reported decision.

What's next:

While the district attorney's reported decision concerns potential criminal charges, the pending civil lawsuit is a separate legal proceeding.

A decision not to pursue criminal charges does not automatically resolve a civil lawsuit, which involves different legal standards.

Israel's attorneys say they intend to continue their case against Garner.

It also remains unclear whether the district attorney has issued a formal public statement explaining the reported decision.

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