MAP: Democrats appear poised to flip Georgia House after election

The Brief Democrats appear poised to take control of the Georgia House for the first time in more than two decades, with unofficial results showing the party ahead in enough races to secure a majority. Unofficial tallies indicate Democrats could hold 93 seats, compared with 86 for Republicans, with one race still undecided and potentially headed to a runoff. Two closely contested races could help determine the final makeup of the chamber, including Democratic leads of just 27 votes in House District 103 and 59 votes in House District 154.



Democrats appear on track to take control of the Georgia House of Representatives for the first time in more than two decades, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's midterm elections, potentially ending a long period of Republican leadership in the chamber.

Democrats flip the State House

As of Wednesday morning, preliminary results indicated Democrats were positioned to capture 93 seats, compared with 86 for Republicans. One race remained undecided, with House District 151 appearing likely to advance to a runoff.

If those results hold, Democrats would have more than the 91 seats needed for a majority in the 180-member House, giving the party control of the chamber when the new General Assembly convenes in January.

However, the results have not been certified, and several close contests could still be affected by additional vote counting, corrections or potential recounts.

A Democratic House majority would represent another significant change in Georgia politics, where Republicans have controlled the chamber since taking power following the 2004 elections.

Georgia House election results

What we know:

Based on preliminary results available Wednesday morning, the projected balance of power in the Georgia House is:

Democrats: 93 seats

Republicans: 86 seats

Undecided: 1 seat

Seats needed for a majority: 91

These figures reflect unofficial election results and could change before certification.

House District 151 remains unresolved after a three-way contest involving Democratic, Republican and independent candidates.

The race appears headed to a runoff because no candidate has secured the majority needed to win outright. Election officials have not yet finalized the outcome.

If the current projections hold, the remaining contest would determine the final size of the Democratic majority rather than which party controls the chamber.

Two House races decided by razor-thin margins

Several legislative contests remain especially important to watch because of their narrow margins.

In House District 103, which includes portions of Gwinnett and Hall counties, unofficial results show Democrat Chris Luchey ahead by just 27 votes.

In House District 154, in southwest Georgia, Democrat Harry James holds a 59-vote lead, according to preliminary tallies.

Both races could be subject to additional scrutiny as election officials complete their work.

Georgia law allows candidates to request recounts when the margin falls within certain limits. Whether a recount occurs in either district will depend on the final tabulation and applicable election procedures.

Until results are certified, neither narrow margin should be treated as a final outcome.

Georgia Democrats celebrate apparent House victory

What they're saying:

Despite the outstanding results, Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey issued a statement Tuesday night declaring victory and describing the election as a turning point for the state.

"Tonight, the people of Georgia kicked off a new era for our state by ending 24 years of failed Republican rule under the Gold Dome and electing a Democratic State House majority. This new Democratic majority isn’t just a resounding rejection of a generation of Republican rule that has left the American Dream less attainable for Georgians than it was when Republicans took power – it’s a victory for every Georgian across the state who cannot afford to wait another year for full Medicaid expansion, for relief from sky-high costs, for support for their struggling local hospital, for a government that fights for them instead of billionaires.

"The Democratic Party of Georgia congratulates Leader Carolyn Hugley and our incredible Democratic candidates on their new majority. Come January, Georgia Democrats’ new house majority under the Gold Dome is ready to move our state forward. The real work for the people begins now."

Bailey's comments reflect the party's confidence that the preliminary results will hold.

Democrats have identified expanding Medicaid, addressing rising costs and supporting struggling hospitals as priorities if they gain control of the chamber.

House Democratic Leader Carolyn Hugley could also play a significant role in the chamber's leadership transition, although the incoming majority would still need to organize and select its leaders.

Election results: Georgia House

Election Results:

Here is the breakdown:

2026 Georgia Midterm Election results

What you can do:

For full election results from the 2026 Midterm Election in Georgia, click here.