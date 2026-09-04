Georgia donkey owner takes legal action as state investigates killing

The Brief An attorney for Polk County farmer Hannah Israel has sent at least one cease-and-desist letter over alleged online conduct following the death of her donkey, HeeHaw. The Georgia Department of Agriculture is investigating after a Cedartown police officer shot and killed the donkey while searching for a missing child. A fundraiser for Israel's farm has surpassed $131,000, and she says she hopes to establish a foundation in HeeHaw's memory.



The owner of a beloved donkey shot and killed by a Cedartown police officer at a Polk County farm is taking legal action against at least one person over alleged online harassment as the controversy surrounding the animal's death continues to grow.

What we know:

An attorney representing farmer Hannah Israel has sent a cease-and-desist letter accusing the recipient of "relentless, inappropriate and defamatory conduct."

PREVIOUS STORY: Donkey killed in Polk County; Cedartown officer on leave

The letter says Israel has a "real and legitimate fear" of the person and warns that if the alleged conduct does not stop, she could seek a protective order and pursue a lawsuit for damages.

The legal action comes as the Georgia Department of Agriculture investigates the circumstances surrounding the death of Israel's donkey, HeeHaw.

State investigating HeeHaw's death

The backstory:

Cedartown police said an officer was at the farm around 1 a.m. searching for a missing child when HeeHaw ran toward the officer.

Police said the officer first used a Taser on the donkey before shooting and killing him.

The officer involved has since been placed on leave.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture said it plans to investigate the incident "thoroughly and impartially" before making an appropriate recommendation.

Owner shares final video of HeeHaw

What they're saying:

Israel has continued sharing memories of HeeHaw as news of his death spreads online.

She posted what she described as her last video of the donkey on Facebook, showing her greeting HeeHaw and the animal responding to her. Israel described him as a "joyful fellow."

The case has attracted widespread attention, with many people expressing support for Israel and her farm.

Fundraiser surpasses $131,000

What you can do:

A GoFundMe established to support Berry Farm has raised more than $131,000. Israel said the money will be used to care for the farm's animals and help with upkeep.

She also plans to establish a foundation in HeeHaw's memory.