Everton Blair sworn in as Georgia’s first openly gay congressman

The Brief Everton Blair Jr. has been sworn in to represent Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. Blair becomes the first openly gay member of Congress from Georgia and the second-youngest current member of the House. He will serve through the end of the year, finishing the term of the late Rep. David Scott.



Everton Blair Jr. has officially been sworn in as the newest member of Congress, making history as Georgia’s first openly gay member of the U.S. House.

What we know:

The newly elected Democrat will represent Georgia’s 13th Congressional District through the end of the year, completing the term of the late Rep. David Scott.

Blair, 34, is also the second-youngest member currently serving in the House.

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Blair outlines priorities on House floor

In his inaugural speech, Blair said affordability and protecting the district’s representation would be among his top priorities during his brief time in Washington.

"My mandate here is clear. I will do everything in my capacity to make life more affordable for hardworking Americans in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District," Blair said.

He also pledged to work to preserve the district’s current majority-Black representation.

"I’ll also do everything in my capacity to make sure that that district maintains its representation and retains the majority Black representation that it currently has," Blair said.

Special election win

Blair won last week’s special election, defeating Scott’s daughter for the seat.

His time in Congress will be short, however. Blair is serving only the remainder of Scott’s term, which runs through the end of the year.

Before joining Congress, Blair served as chairman of the Gwinnett County school board.