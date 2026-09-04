Man killed in shooting at Buckhead apartment parking deck

The Brief One man was killed in a shooting early Friday at a Buckhead apartment complex. The shooting happened in a parking deck at The Metro Apartments on Peachtree Road. A second person was injured but was not shot and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.



Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning inside the parking deck of a Buckhead apartment complex.

What we know:

The shooting happened at The Metro Apartments in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road. Police said a 29-year-old man was shot and killed.

Second person taken to hospital

Another person was also injured during the incident, but police said that person was not shot.

The injured person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their condition and the circumstances surrounding how they were hurt were not immediately known.

What investigators know

The initial call came in around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Atlanta police say they were able to identify a possible getaway car and it was stopped by Cobb County police. Three "persons of interest" in that vehicle are now being questioned.

Atlanta police homicide investigators remained at the apartment complex early Friday morning as they worked to determine what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.