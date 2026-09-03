Troup County honors 91-year-old woman for earning her GED

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The Brief Helen Woodyard was recognized by the Troup County Board of Commissioners for earning her GED at 91 years old. Woodyard enrolled at West Georgia Technical College on her 88th birthday to complete her education. Commissioners unanimously passed a proclamation celebrating her achievement and community impact.



The Troup County Board of Commissioners presented 91-year-old Helen Woodyard with a formal proclamation Tuesday evening to celebrate her recent graduation.

What we know:

Woodyard officially received her General Education Development diploma from West Georgia Technical College on July 29 during a ceremony at the school's Waco campus.

Born in Athens in 1935 as the seventh of 11 children, she attended high school in Akron, Ohio, before getting married, raising three children, and working until her retirement in 1985.

Woodyard remains an active community leader as the oldest member and "Mother of the Church" at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

She started classes at West Georgia Technical College on her 88th birthday.

What they're saying:

County leaders applauded Woodyard's dedication when presenting her and her family with the frame.

"So glad that you had a vision to finish that... You're an inspiration to a lot of people," county officials said during the meeting. "Congratulations to you and to everyone. I know it took a little bit of support from everybody."

What we don't know:

It's unclear if she plans to pursue any additional educational goals at West Georgia Technical College.