Why Atlanta's airport is getting a $100M federal upgrade

The Brief Federal officials are pouring $100 million into Atlanta's airport as part of a nationwide $481 million infrastructure overhaul. The massive funding push spans 191 grants to boost safety and rebuild major travel hubs ahead of holiday travel. Construction efforts will focus on upgrading aging runways, expanding busy terminals and improving airfield safety zones.



The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $481 million federal investment on Thursday to upgrade infrastructure and boost safety at airports nationwide.

Atlanta airport funding

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration is sending $100 million to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to rebuild runways, taxiways and terminals while upgrading runway safety zones. The award is part of 191 grants distributed across 36 states and two territories through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program.

Federal officials are distributing money to hubs across the country ahead of the busy Labor Day travel weekend. Other major allocations include $32.5 million for terminal reconstruction at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, $30.3 million for terminal work in San Diego, and $14.2 million for taxiway repairs in Milwaukee.

Nationwide grant projects

By the numbers:

The grant program provides targeted funding to expand capacity and repair aging facilities across several major markets:

$100 million for runway, taxiway and terminal reconstruction in Atlanta.

$32.5 million to rebuild the terminal at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

$30.3 million for terminal construction at San Diego International Airport.

$14.2 million for taxiway work at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

$8.7 million to fix the apron at El Paso International Airport in Texas.

$2.5 million split among general aviation airports in Wisconsin for buildings and taxiways.

Federal travel initiative

What they're saying:

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the investments targeting regional hubs and major travel centers will help deliver a more seamless experience for passengers. "Upgrading our runway infrastructure is part of our work to usher in the Golden Age of Transportation," Duffy stated.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the grant program keeps travelers safe while preparing facilities for future demand. "These grants will help airports across the country meet the demands of today’s travelers," Bedford noted.

Future construction impact

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not provided specific construction timelines or estimated completion dates for individual airport projects. Officials also have not detailed potential flight delays or disruptions tied to the upcoming runway and terminal work.