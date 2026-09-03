Fulton County District 5 race: Write-in candidates enter commissioner battle

The Brief Fulton County District 5 voters will see write-in candidates on their ballots after a grassroots group rejected both primary election winners. Former council member Dr. Mark Baker and private detective Lynn King qualified as write-in options following concerns over leadership and transparency. Write-in candidates face an uphill battle, but a runoff will occur if no single candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.



The race for the Fulton County District 5 Commission seat has expanded after two write-in candidates qualified to challenge the primary winners.

Write-in candidates enter race

What we know:

Write-in candidates face an uphill battle because their names do not appear on the pre-printed ballot. Despite the logistical challenge, Fulton County District 5 voters now have two write-in candidates after the grassroots group "The People Deserve Better" pushed for alternative choices.

Former South Fulton council member Dr. Mark Baker officially qualified as a write-in candidate. Baker acknowledged the difficulty of write-in campaigns but expressed confidence in local voters.

"It is in most cases, but I believe we can't underestimate the citizens of Fulton County, especially District 5," Baker said.

Private investigator and small business owner Lynn King also joined the race as a write-in option. King, a former Fulton County death investigator, said she decided to run after searching for an alternative candidate.

"I literally looked for someone to be the right candidate and I was going to put all of the forces behind them, but nobody wanted to and suddenly in my spirit I heard be the change you want to see," King said.

What they're saying:

"The People Deserve Better" member Brian Wynder said the coalition formed out of frustration with both primary winners.

Democrat Helen Willis, a former City of South Fulton council member, has drawn criticism from group members regarding her leadership style. Republican nominee Tiffany Henyard previously made national headlines over municipal spending controversies during her tenure as mayor.

"The young lady from the Republican side, a reputation from her previous when she was a mayor back in the day, and our District 5 candidate Miss Willis, she seems to come across at times like a bully," Wynder said. "For those that are not happy or satisfied, come on join in."

What we don't know:

Since total voter turnout for the upcoming general election cannot be calculated in advance, local election officials cannot determine the exact number of write-in votes needed to impact the outcome or potentially force a runoff.