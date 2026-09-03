Ed Sheeran's Atlanta concert: Date, time and Mercedes-Benz Stadium guidelines

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The Brief Ed Sheeran will bring his 2026 LOOP Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Oct. 3. The concert features opening acts Macklemore, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now online, with strict venue policies including a clear bag policy and cashless payments.



Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran brings his North American stadium run to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Oct. 3.

Ed Sheeran Atlanta concert

What we know:

Ed Sheeran brings his 2026 LOOP Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 3 in support of his eighth studio album, Play. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the music starts at 5:30 p.m. with opening acts Macklemore, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe taking the stage.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and SeatGeek via venue or vendor mobile apps, with a strict limit of six tickets per order. Concertgoers with floor tickets must enter using a dedicated line near Gate 1 by the soccer ball sculpture, while standard ticket holders can use any general stadium gate.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium operates as a completely cashless venue that accepts cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium tips

What you can do:

The venue enforces a clear bag policy permitting clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags up to 12" x 6" x 12", alongside non-clear small clutch purses under 4.5" x 6.5".

Drivers can utilize more than 20,000 parking spots within a 20-minute walk, though officials strongly recommend pre-purchasing parking online.

Public transit options include MARTA via the Blue/Green line to GWCC/CNN Center or Vine City Station, while rideshare vehicles can drop off at Zone 1 on GWCC Bus Lane C or Zone 2 in South Downtown on Broad Street.

Atlanta stadium setlist

Why you should care:

The tour highlights Sheeran's live loop pedal setup, where he creates real-time vocal harmonies and rhythm tracks on stage. The concert features new tracks from his Play album alongside signature hits like "Shape of You," "Perfect" and "Thinking Out Loud," plus a city-specific acoustic request segment.

Tour logistics details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific order or exact set times for the opening acts. The venue has also not announced if additional ticket inventory will open closer to the performance date.