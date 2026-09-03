Driver nearly hits motorcycle before deputy abruptly ends 115 mph chase

The Brief Coweta County deputies seized a large stash of Ecstasy after a high-speed chase on I-85 reached 115 mph. The suspect nearly hit a motorcycle before a deputy ended the pursuit to prevent a crash. Officers arrested 30-year-old Christopher Rice of Lithonia on drug, gun, and traffic charges.



A high-speed chase on Interstate 85 in Coweta County ended with the arrest of a Lithonia man and the seizure of a large amount of Ecstasy, according to the sheriff's office.

Coweta County police chase

What we know:

Coweta County deputies said they spotted a driver traveling slowly in the fast lane and backing up traffic. When deputies pulled over the Toyota RAV4, the driver initially stopped before pulling back onto the highway and taking off.

Speeds topped 115 mph as the SUV dangerously swerved through traffic. Deputies said the driver nearly clipped a motorcycle during the chase. Because of the danger to the motorcyclist, a deputy quickly brought the pursuit to an end.

Deputies identified the driver as 30-year-old Christopher Rice from Lithonia. Search teams inventoried the vehicle and found a large quantity of Ecstasy inside. Investigators also recovered two firearms, including one inside the SUV and another directly on Rice.

Authorities charged Rice with trafficking in Ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a crime, and multiple traffic violations. Rice was booked into the Coweta County Jail, where he remains held without bond.

Interstate traffic stop

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on the exact maneuver used to end the pursuit on the interstate. Officials have also not disclosed where Rice was driving from or the exact quantity of Ecstasy recovered.

Traffic stop turned pursuit

The backstory:

Deputies noted the incident began as a routine traffic stop for impeding the flow of traffic in the left lane. The situation escalated into a felony arrest after the driver chose to flee.