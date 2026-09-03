Son of former NFL player, RHOA star indicted in sex assault case

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The Brief A grand jury returned an indictment on Thursday charging Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr. on seven felony charges in Fulton County. The charges stem from an alleged April attack inside an Alpharetta gym changing area. Biermann Jr.'s next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. Biermann Jr. is the son of former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak.



A grand jury indicted 15-year-old Kroy Biermann Jr., the son of former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, on seven felony counts Thursday following an alleged sexual assault in Alpharetta.

What we know:

A grand jury returned a seven-count indictment Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court.

The teen faces charges including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16, and false imprisonment.

Investigators say Biermann Jr. unlawfully restrained a 15-year-old girl and subjected her to forced sexual acts inside a local changing room.

ORIGINAL STORY: Son of former NFL player, reality TV star faces sexual battery, sodomy charges

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed if more charges could follow.

The backstory:

Police opened an investigation after an April 23 encounter at the Life Time Fitness on North Point Parkway.

Authorities state Biermann Jr. met the girl at the facility's café before leading her into the family changing area to commit the alleged assault.

Medical staff examined the victim at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta following the incident, but tests revealed no male DNA on her.

Officers arrested Biermann Jr. on Aug. 17.

What they're saying:

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak publicly defended her son, calling the claims "reckless and deeply troubling" in a statement to TMZ.

Zolciak said her son passed a voluntary polygraph examination and "categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged."

What's next:

Biermann Jr. remains scheduled for his next court hearing on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.